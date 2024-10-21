List: Maui lane closures through Oct. 25

Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

A map of lane closures can be found here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

— South High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku/Waikapū: Single lane closure on South High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the west bound direction, between mile marker 1 and 2, in between Kuʻikahi Drive and Pilikana Street, on Tuesday, Oct. 22 and Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for guardrail repair. Traffic will be maintained in both directions with a lane shift.

Māʻalaea/Pāpalaua Wayside Park: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in either direction, between mile marker 7 and 10, in the vicinity of McGregor Point to Pāpalaua Wayside Park, on Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation and shoulder improvements. Traffic will be maintained in both directions with a lane shift.

Olowalu: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the northbound direction, between mile marker 14.5 and 15.1, in the vicinity of Luawai Street and Kapa’iki Place, on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and Thursday, Oct. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repair.

Lahaina (24/7 closure): Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the northbound direction, between mile marker 20.5 and 20.8, between Prison Street and Dickenson Street, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, until further notice in preparation for upcoming drain line replacement work.

Lahaina: Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30), in the southbound direction, between mile marker 21.3 and 21.5 in the vicinity of Keawe Street and Limahana Place, on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and Thursday, Oct. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repair.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36/360) —

Hamakuapoko/Haʻikū: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the northbound direction, between mile marker 9.9 and 10.9, in the vicinity of Māliko Bay and Haʻikū Road, on Monday, Oct. 21 and Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repair.

Haʻikū: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36), in the northbound direction, between mile marker 12 and 14, in the vicinity of Valley Isle Memorial Park and Hohani Place, on Tuesday, Oct. 22 and Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repair.

Peʻahi/Huelo: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the southbound direction between mile marker 1.6 and 1.8 in the vicinity of Honopou Road and ʻUlalena Loop, on Monday, Oct. 21 and Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repair.

Hāna: Intermittent road closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions, between mile marker 20 and 21, in the vicinity of West Wailua Iki Stream, from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct. 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for emergency rock scaling. There may be short holds of traffic for approximately 20 to 30 minutes.

— Haleakalā Highway/Kula Highway (Route 37) —

Puʻunēnē: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in the northbound direction, between mile marker 0.7 and 3.2, in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Keāhua Road, on Monday, Oct. 21 and Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repair.

KULA: Roving shoulder closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the southbound direction, between mile marker 7 and 17, in the vicinity of Old Haleakalā Highway to Kēōkea Place from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for tree trimming for HECO.

— Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311) —

Kahului: Single left-turn lane closure on Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311) in the westbound direction, at the intersection with Puʻunēnē Avenue, Kūihelani Highway and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. for removal of camera system. This is one of two different closures that will be implemented at different times on Oct. 22.

Kahului: Single lane closure on Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311) in the southbound direction and single left-turn lane closure in the westbound direction, at the intersection with Puʻunēnē Avenue, Kūihelani Highway and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. for removal of camera system. This is one of two different closures that will be implemented at different times on Oct. 22.

Kahului: Single lane closure on Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311) in the northbound direction, at the intersection with Puʻunēnē Avenue, Kūihelani Highway and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way, on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. for removal of camera system.

— Haleakalā Highway/Kekaulike Ave. (Route 377) —

Kula: Roving single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) in the northbound direction between mile marker 1 and 3, on Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree removal.

Kula (24/7 closure): Road closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) at mile marker 8.2 in the vicinity of ʻAlae Road and Waiakoa Road, 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for road repairs. More information here.

— Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) in the westbound direction, at the intersection with Puʻunēnē Avenue, Maui Veterans Highway and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. for removal of camera system.

Kahului: Single lane closure on Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) in the northbound direction, at the intersection with Puʻunēnē Avenue, Maui Veterans Highway and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way, on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. for removal of camera system.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului: Right lane closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500), in the southbound direction, at the intersection with Kūihelani Highway, Maui Veterans Highway and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. for removal of camera system. This is one of two different closures that will be implemented at different times on Oct. 22.

Kahului: Left lane closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500), in the southbound direction, at the intersection with Kūihelani Highway, Maui Veterans Highway and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. for removal of camera system. This is one of two different closures that will be implemented at different times on Oct. 22.

Kahului: Single left-turn lane closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500), in the eastbound direction, at the intersection with Kūihelani Highway, Maui Veterans Highway and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way, on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. for removal of camera system. This is one of two different closures that will be implemented at different times on Oct. 24.

Kahului: Single left-turn lane closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500), in the eastbound direction and the left through lane in the northbound direction will be closed at the intersection with Kūihelani Highway, Maui Veterans Highway and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way, on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. for removal of camera system. This is one of two different closures that will be implemented at different times on Oct. 24.

— Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800), in the westbound direction, at the intersection with Kūihelani Highway, Maui Veterans Highway and Puʻunēnē Avenue, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. for removal of camera system. This is one of two different closures that will be implemented at different times on Oct. 22.

Kahului: Single left-turn lane closure on Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800), in the southbound direction, at the intersection with Kūihelani Highway, Maui Veterans Highway and Puʻunēnē Avenue, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. for removal of camera system. This is one of two different closures that will be implemented at different times on Oct. 22.

Kahului: Single lane closure on Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800), in the northbound direction and one left-turn lane in the southbound direction will be closed, at the intersection with Kūihelani Highway, Maui Veterans Highway and Puʻunēnē Avenue, on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. for removal of camera system. This is one of two different closures that will be implemented at different times on Oct. 24.

Kahului: Single lane closure on Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800), in the westbound direction at the intersection with Kūihelani Highway, Maui Veterans Highway and Puʻunēnē Avenue, on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. for removal of camera system. This is one of two different closures that will be implemented at different times on Oct. 24.