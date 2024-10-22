Lahaina homeowners can now apply to receive lot surveys at no cost

Through the program funded by the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation and administered by Hawaiʻi Community Lending, Lahaina homeowners will save an estimated $4.5 million in lot survey costs

The Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program announced that it will offer no-cost lot surveys for Lahaina homeowners who lived in their home before the Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires. Funding for the lot surveys was provided through a $3-million grant to Hawaiʻi Community Lending from the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation.

According to Hawaiʻi Community Lending, the organization responsible for administering the program, 781 homeowners were living in their homes before the fire. Nearly all of them will need a survey to set the property lines to rebuild or sell.

“There are so many upfront costs our Lahaina homeowners need just to start construction,” said Maria Linz, Hawaiʻi Community Lending program manager and Lahaina resident. “At the least, they will need surveys, plans and permits, which can cost each family tens of thousands of dollars. Many homeowners were underinsured and do not have enough funds to rebuild, let alone afford the upfront costs needed to get out of the gate.”

Hawaiʻi Community Lending was recently introduced to a family who paid $5,600 for a survey; yet the lot was not ready. Because pins were pulled to complete property work that was still scheduled, the family must now get a new survey. Fortunately, thanks to the support available from Hawaiʻi Community Foundation and the Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program, they will not have to pay for it. With this new funding in place, Lahaina homeowners will save an estimated $4.5 million in lot survey costs.

“Our goal is to make sure all eligible homeowners are able to access this resource without having to worry about the cost,” Linz said. “We encourage all Lahaina homeowners who were living in their homes before the fire to enroll in the Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program, and encourage your neighbors to enroll as well.”

Here’s how to get your free lot survey:

Enroll in the Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program at https://hawaiicommunitylending.com/mauirelief/ Encourage neighbors to enroll in the Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program. At least nine other neighbors must apply before the survey can take place.

In order to keep costs down and complete the surveys efficiently, Hawaiʻi Community Lending will contract with land surveyors to undertake a comprehensive survey of 8-10 semi-contiguous properties at a time. Once you apply, you will be placed on a waitlist until enough homeowners surrounding your property also enroll.

As added incentive, for every homeowner who lists you as their referral, you will receive $100 in Foodland or Safeway gift cards (while supplies last). You must be enrolled in the Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program to qualify for the gift cards.

“This is great news for Lahaina homeowners, and we mahalo the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation for recognizing this pressing need,” said Hawaiʻi Community Lending Executive Director Jeff Gilbreath. “It is essential that homeowners go through the rebuilding process in the right order, or they could lose thousands of dollars, time and energy. The most impactful step homeowners need to take right now is to do a comprehensive lot survey, and this program covers that need.”