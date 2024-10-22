Maui News

Photos: Kai Lenny catches north swell at Hoʻokipa ahead of this week’s Aloha Classic

October 22, 2024, 2:55 PM HST
Photographer Darrell Wong captured these images of Maui waterman Kai Lenny at Hoʻokipa during last week’s north swell. This came ahead of the Aloha Classic event at Hoʻokipa this week, happening Oct. 21- Nov. 1, 2024. Established in 1984, the Aloha Classic is the longest running windsurfing wave event, and is the final stop on the International Windsurfing Tour. 

  • Kai Lenny at Hoʻokipa during last weekʻs north swell. PC: Darrell Wong Photography / https://www.darrellwong.com
  • Kai Lenny at Hoʻokipa during last weekʻs north swell. PC: Darrell Wong Photography / https://www.darrellwong.com
  • Kai Lenny at Hoʻokipa during last weekʻs north swell. PC: Darrell Wong Photography / https://www.darrellwong.com
  • Kai Lenny at Hoʻokipa during last weekʻs north swell. PC: Darrell Wong Photography / https://www.darrellwong.com
  • Kai Lenny at Hoʻokipa during last weekʻs north swell. PC: Darrell Wong Photography / https://www.darrellwong.com

Comments

