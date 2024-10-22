Maui News
Photos: Kai Lenny catches north swell at Hoʻokipa ahead of this week’s Aloha Classic
A
A
A
Photographer Darrell Wong captured these images of Maui waterman Kai Lenny at Hoʻokipa during last week’s north swell. This came ahead of the Aloha Classic event at Hoʻokipa this week, happening Oct. 21- Nov. 1, 2024. Established in 1984, the Aloha Classic is the longest running windsurfing wave event, and is the final stop on the International Windsurfing Tour.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments