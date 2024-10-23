Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 24, 2024

October 23, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
4-6
4-6
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
5-7
5-7
6-8 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 8 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 12:04 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 10:03 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:24 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:55 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf for north and east facing shores will increase this evening as a short- to medium- period north-northeast swell builds in with reinforcing pulses out of the north- northeast keeping surf elevated through at least the middle of next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain small, with predominantly a mix of short- to medium-period southeast and long- period south to south- southwest swells. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
