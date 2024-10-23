Maui Surf Forecast for October 24, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|5-7
|5-7
|6-8
|Weather
|Partly sunny until 8 PM, then partly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:24 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:55 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf for north and east facing shores will increase this evening as a short- to medium- period north-northeast swell builds in with reinforcing pulses out of the north- northeast keeping surf elevated through at least the middle of next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain small, with predominantly a mix of short- to medium-period southeast and long- period south to south- southwest swells.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com