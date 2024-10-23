Maui Surf Forecast for October 24, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 5-7 West Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 East Facing 2-4 5-7 5-7 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 8 PM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 12:04 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 10:03 AM HST. Sunrise 6:24 AM HST. Sunset 5:55 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf for north and east facing shores will increase this evening as a short- to medium- period north-northeast swell builds in with reinforcing pulses out of the north- northeast keeping surf elevated through at least the middle of next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain small, with predominantly a mix of short- to medium-period southeast and long- period south to south- southwest swells.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.