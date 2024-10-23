County of Maui aerial photo of Central Maui housing.

Op-Ed: Supporting a balanced approach to Maui’s housing crisis

By Lynette Pendergast, REALTORS Association president

Housing affordability is one of the most critical issues facing our community today. As the president of the REALTORS Association of Maui, I want to emphasize our commitment to fairness, transparency, and responsible practices in the real estate industry. We understand the challenges residents face and are dedicated to being part of the solution to Maui’s housing needs.

At the REALTORS Association of Maui, we uphold the highest ethical standards. We do not engage in price manipulation and are fully committed to fair market practices. Our association does not use price-fixing technologies, such as RealPage, and we stand firmly against anything that undermines the integrity of our market.

Our Multiple Listing Service (MLS) focuses primarily on real estate sales, with minimal involvement in the rental market. Home prices are determined by various factors such as supply and demand, economic conditions, interest rates, and buyer behavior. The market price is set by what buyers are willing to pay and what sellers are willing to accept, with appraisals and comparative market analyses informing fair pricing.

Maui’s housing is part of a larger nationwide challenge, with a shortage of 3.4 million homes. Affordable housing is essential, and we are committed to working alongside lawmakers and local leaders to find solutions. This includes supporting policies that will increase housing supply, streamline development processes, and address barriers to homeownership, all while preserving the unique character and culture of our island.

Advocating for the real estate industry allows us to represent the interests of local homeowners, buyers, and renters, helping shape policies that strengthen our housing market and economy. This ensures that the voices of those who live and work in our community are heard when decisions are made that impact our housing future. Our goal is not to oppose regulation, but to ensure laws and policies benefit everyone.

Over the years, the REALTORS Association of Maui has achieved several significant advocacy victories, demonstrating our commitment to supporting the community. In 2010, we helped secure $1 million in affordable housing funding for Nā Hale O Maui, enabling the organization to acquire, renovate, and resell foreclosed properties. In 2011, we successfully lobbied for the removal of the Hamakuapoko Well Use Prohibition, opening the door for the potential issuance of 500 new Upcountry water meters. And in 2017, our efforts led to an increase in the Real Property Tax (RPT) homeowner exemption from $110,000 to $200,000, providing much-needed tax relief to local homeowners.

At the state level, the Hawaiʻi REALTORS Association has consistently worked to protect homeowners and uphold fair housing policies. One notable achievement was the defeat of a bill that would have prohibited landlords from screening potential tenants based on their credit history or creditworthiness. In another significant win, the association prevented a proposed increase in capital gains tax, and they stopped 11 bills that sought to double or triple conveyance taxes on properties over $2 million, protecting homeowners from excessive financial burdens.

Our commitment is to a balanced approach that protects consumers, fosters fair competition, and promotes sustainable development. We understand that a thriving real estate market benefits everyone, and we will continue working with policymakers to ensure that the housing market remains fair and accessible to all. Realtors are part of the fabric of Maui’s community—your neighbors, friends, and partners in building a future where families can find homes and local businesses can thrive. Ultimately, our goal is to build a stronger, more resilient Maui.