Spooky edition of Kīhei 4th Friday Town Party on Oct. 25

Nevah Too Late. PC: K4F

Kīhei 4th Friday’s Spooky October Halloween Town Party will take place at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka, the “Heart and Soul” of Kīhei, on Friday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. The event coincides with the Return of the South Shore Haunted House at Azeka Makai, doubling as a fundraiser for the Pacific Cancer Foundation.

This month’s free celebration features live music from local Maui band Nevah Too Late, plus a keiki costume contest on the main stage, and Arlie Asiu in the food court. A variety of food booths and trucks, art, crafts and local shopping will be available.

Maui’s Classic and Collector’s Cars will be on display near the Keiki Zone. This month also features a Huge Keiki Zone with mermaid photos, rope bubbles, balloon twisting, arts and crafts, 4 kids quick science and a racing car track.

The Azeka Shopping Center Mauka is located at 1279-1280 S. Kīhei Road. Free parking is located less than one block away at Azeka Makai, Kīhei Plaza.

Main stage entertainment schedule:

6 to 6:05 p.m. Intro – MC Kathy Collins

6:05 to 7 p.m. Nevah Too Late

7 p.m. Announcements + Contest – MC Kathy Collins

7 to 7:30 p.m. Keiki Costume Contest

7:30 to 7:40 p.m. Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

7:40 to 8:55 p.m. Nevah Too Late

8:55 to 9 p.m. – Closing Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

Food court entertainment schedule:

6:15 to 8:45 p.m. – Arlie Asiu

Activities for keiki and teens: FREE Face Painting, Balloon Twisting, 4 Kids Quick Science, Race Cars, Hula Hoops, Rope Bubbles and a Mermaid Photo Booth.



Food Booths and Food Trucks include: Afro Pina, Aloha Made Shave Ice, Hasta La Pasta, Maui Cookie Lab, Molokai Hot Bread, Like Poke, Mema’s Baklava, Wai Lemi, Only Ono BBQ, Dee’s Poi Mochi, Mileka’s Ono Hawaiian Food, and Taste of Aloha.

K4F retail locations include: 808 Laser Creations, Alpha Maui, Boobie Shack, Babelyn Basey, Charlie Bor Studio, Cymz Sweet Kre8tionz, Elodin Hollem Designs, Friends n Faire, Haus of Raven, Hanakini Swim, Hanu Hawaii, Holly Warrington Photography, Honi Designs, Hous of Raven, Hula Cookies and Ice Cream, Honi Designs, HI Freeze, Ke Kai Maile, Kokua Kanahele, Kukui Design, Lazy Boy Prints, Linx Hawaii, Lipslide Grindz, Maui BBQ, Maui Dream Dive, Maui Fungi Family Farm, Maui Bella Donna, Maui Grown Therapies, Maui Shellery, Maui Veterans, Maui’s Drip Shop, Meahanalima, Mystic of the Rainbow, Navea Maui, Off Shore Tint & Autobody, Peace of Aloha, Polani Poised, Raised and Rooted, Shaka Apparel, Shea Marie Jewelry, Shop Da Abilay’s, Sunflower Gifts, T’s Jewelry, The Clay Boutique, Twisted Tailsman, Tropic Trade, Unusual Design, UpCountry Aloha, Wood n Puzzles and Wilikina Creations



In addition, Azeka Shopping Center has a variety of eateries Mauka and Makai: Coconuts Fish Café, Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill, Fork & Salad, HomeMaid Café, Izakaya Genbe, Java Café, Le Bazaar, Maui Pie, Miso Phat Sushi, Nalu’s South Shore Grill, Noodles & Rice by Nutcharee, Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food, Panda Express, Peace Love Shave Ice, Peggy Sue’s, Roasted Chiles and Wow Wow Lemonade.

Azeka Shopping Center merchants are: AA Oceanfront Rentals, Ace Hardware, Bank of Hawaii, BEK, Inc., Boost Mobile, Da Hair, DK Barber, Hawaiian Cruisers, Hele Gas Station/Mini Mart, Ikaika Construction, Jonathan Thomas DDS, Kaiser Permanente, Kihei Community Association, Kihei Wailea Flowers by Cora, Maui Mojo Wellness, Maui Pediatric Dentistry, Maui Powerhouse Gym, Maui Toy Chest, Maui VR, Next Level Marble & Granite Ocean Nail Spa, O’Reilly Automotive, ProArts Playhouse, Skyridge Lending, Snorkel Bob’s, Stellamation, Susu’s Studio & Design, Territorial Savings Bank, US Post Office, and Zen Tattoo & Art Gallery.

Kīhei 4th Fridays is always looking for volunteers. For those interested in volunteering for the monthly events, contact the Kīhei 4th Fridays Facebook page.