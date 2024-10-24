Maui News

Firefighters battling 3 acre brush fire in Piʻihana area of Wailuku

October 24, 2024, 3:15 PM HST
* Updated October 24, 3:24 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

(10.24.24) Piihana Fire. PC: Jacob Hara
(10.24.24) Piihana Fire. PC: Deanna Davis

Update: 3 p.m., Oct. 24, 2024

Maui fire crews are on the scene of a brush fire in the Piʻihana area of Wailuku. The department’s Air 1 helicopter is en route, along with Engine 14 and Tanker 14. Engine 10 is already on scene. The fire was estimated at 3 acres in size at around 3 p.m. The highway will be closed to allow fire units to work. Motorists should avoid the area.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency issued an alert just before 3 p.m., saying the fire is posing a smoke hazard. Area residents should prepare to evacuate if they are notified by County officials.

Officials continue to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments