Firefighters battling 3 acre brush fire in Piʻihana area of Wailuku
Update: 3 p.m., Oct. 24, 2024
Maui fire crews are on the scene of a brush fire in the Piʻihana area of Wailuku. The department’s Air 1 helicopter is en route, along with Engine 14 and Tanker 14. Engine 10 is already on scene. The fire was estimated at 3 acres in size at around 3 p.m. The highway will be closed to allow fire units to work. Motorists should avoid the area.
The Maui Emergency Management Agency issued an alert just before 3 p.m., saying the fire is posing a smoke hazard. Area residents should prepare to evacuate if they are notified by County officials.
Officials continue to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.