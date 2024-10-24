Firefighters battling 3 acre brush fire in Piʻihana area of Wailuku

(10.24.24) Piihana Fire. PC: Jacob Hara (10.24.24) Piihana Fire. PC: Deanna Davis

Update: 3 p.m., Oct. 24, 2024

Maui fire crews are on the scene of a brush fire in the Piʻihana area of Wailuku. The department’s Air 1 helicopter is en route, along with Engine 14 and Tanker 14. Engine 10 is already on scene. The fire was estimated at 3 acres in size at around 3 p.m. The highway will be closed to allow fire units to work. Motorists should avoid the area.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency issued an alert just before 3 p.m., saying the fire is posing a smoke hazard. Area residents should prepare to evacuate if they are notified by County officials.



Officials continue to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.