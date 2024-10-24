New Reef-Friendly Landscaping test plots launch at Waiehu Golf Course, Ichiro ‘Iron’ Maehara Stadium

Charlotte O’Brien of SoilThrive Hawaiʻi LLC surveys an area at the Waiehu Golf Course, where the County of Maui is launching a new, three-month Reef-Friendly Landscaping test plot. PC: SoilThrive Hawaiʻi LLC

The County of Maui is working with the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council and SoilThrive Hawaiʻi LLC to pilot Reef-Friendly Landscaping practices at Waiehu Golf Course and Ichiro “Iron” Maehara Stadium in Kahului, according to a Maui Nui Marine Resource Council.

These pilot projects play an important role in assisting the County’s Parks and Recreation Department to find alternatives to synthetic landscaping inputs.



Building on the success of its first test plot at Keōpūolani Park in 2022, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation aims to achieve similar results including water savings and increased plant health at the two new sites.

“We were impressed with how the initial test plot turned out,” said Michael-James Mendiola, the County’s Parks Beautification Manager. “Even during a period with challenges in the park’s irrigation system, the RFL (Reef-Friendly Landscaping) test plot thrived. It’s exciting to see that these sustainable practices have the potential to save water and still keep our public spaces healthy and beautiful. We look forward to seeing the results after applying RFL practices at different parks.”

The County of Maui is in the preliminary stages of creating a six-month RFL test plot at Ichiro “Iron” Maehara Stadium in Kahului. PC: Jill Wirt, Maui Nui Marine Resource Council

SoilThrive Hawaiʻi LLC will provide the County with complimentary services for the three-month test plot at Waiehu Golf Course, including applying its locally-made soil amendment, a liquid filled with nutrients and microbes to nourish plants and enrich the soil. The project will also implement and demonstrate reef-friendly weed control practices.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the County of Maui Parks and Recreation Department again and can’t wait to see how these new test plots will do,” said Jill Wirt, program director at Maui Nui Marine Resource Council. “It’s encouraging to see the County join the growing shift toward non-synthetic practices. Other industries, like resorts and commercial agriculture, are also starting to pilot RFL practices signaling an openness to change, and hopefully a commitment to creating a more sustainable future for our island.”

The County is also in the preliminary stages of creating a six-month test plot at the Ichiro “Iron” Maehara baseball field to test the reef-friendly landscaping process in different environments.

“Our company is dedicated to providing true pono landscape health solutions. By revitalizing soils naturally, we boost “ola” or vitality. We believe we will achieve the results desired by parks and recreation management,” said Robin Leimomi Proctor of SoilThrive Hawaiʻi LLC.

In addition to its new test plots, the County is working to find and incorporate other non-synthetic products for routine care and maintenance in the parks. These products will complement the soil amendment provided by SoilThrive Hawaiʻi LLC, and help ensure that the County’s parks are healthy and maintained while minimizing its environmental impact.

“Providing the community with beautiful parks and outdoor spaces to enjoy is at the heart of what we do,” said Shane Dudoit, deputy director of Parks and Recreation. ”By working with MNMRC and SoilThrive Hawaiʻi LLC to launch these test plots, we are committing to minimizing our impact on the environment while enhancing the quality of our public spaces.”

Maui Nui Marine Resource Council will host its 5-day Reef-Friendly Landscaping Certification Course in November, offering County Parks staff and all industry professionals an opportunity for professional development and support to learn and successfully implement RFL Practices.