Maui Surf Forecast for October 26, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-14 8-12 8-12 7-10 West Facing 6-8 4-6 4-6 3-5 South Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6 East Facing 10-14 8-12 8-12 7-10

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 06:31 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 11:35 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 04:24 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 11:31 AM HST. Sunrise 6:25 AM HST. Sunset 5:54 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Nearshore buoys saw a quick rise during the day today due to the reinforcing NNE swell and is now starting to level off with deep water swell of around 6 to 8 feet. This swell is likely peaking through this evening and should slowly decline later tonight into Saturday. Another small to moderate north swell should fill in on Sunday and peak on Monday then gradually decline.

A new long-period south swell will continue to fill in tonight and peak on Saturday then slowly decline through early next week. Surf along east facing shores will continue to remain at advisory thresholds through Saturday. Surf will likely drop below advisory thresholds by Saturday night, but the combination of strengthening trades and a small long-period east swell from Tropical Cyclone Kristy should continue to produce rough and elevated surf along east facing shores throughout next week. After a few days of strong trades, surf could build to advisory thresholds of 10 feet along east facing shores by the middle of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.