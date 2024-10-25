Maui Surf Forecast for October 26, 2024

Maui Surf

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
8-12
8-12
7-10 




West Facing
6-8
4-6
4-6
3-5 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
10-14
8-12
8-12
7-10 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 06:31 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 11:35 PM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 04:24 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 11:31 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:25 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:54 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Nearshore buoys saw a quick rise during the day today due to the reinforcing NNE swell and is now starting to level off with deep water swell of around 6 to 8 feet. This swell is likely peaking through this evening and should slowly decline later tonight into Saturday. Another small to moderate north swell should fill in on Sunday and peak on Monday then gradually decline. 


A new long-period south swell will continue to fill in tonight and peak on Saturday then slowly decline through early next week. Surf along east facing shores will continue to remain at advisory thresholds through Saturday. Surf will likely drop below advisory thresholds by Saturday night, but the combination of strengthening trades and a small long-period east swell from Tropical Cyclone Kristy should continue to produce rough and elevated surf along east facing shores throughout next week. After a few days of strong trades, surf could build to advisory thresholds of 10 feet along east facing shores by the middle of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
