New location announced for Lahaina Disaster Recovery Community Update Meetings

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 30, the County of Maui’s Disaster Recovery Community Update Meetings will be held at a new location in the cafeteria at Lahaina Intermediate School. The school is located at 871 Lahainaluna Road; the cafeteria is makai of the main parking lot.

The prior location, Lahaina Civic Center, is not available for the next several months due to planned renovations, election activities and prior permitted events.

The next Community Update Meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 and will include the following topics:·

A status report from the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management on the temporary debris disposal site.

Updates from FEMA representatives on the agency’s available programs.

A presentation by the Small Business Administration on programs available and approaching application deadlines.

Information from Hawaiʻi Community Lending on how homeowners can apply to receive a lot survey at no cost.

The meeting will be live streamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. A live broadcast of the meeting will also be shown on Akakū: Maui Community Media, Channel 53.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at www.mauirecovers.org/sign-up. For more information on recovery events, visit https://www.mauirecovers.org/events