Hawai‘i set to receive more than $9M for forest restoration projects

Native ʻŌhiʻa tree. 2018 File Photo: DLNR

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced Hawai‘i will receive more than $9.1 million in new federal funding for forest restoration projects that will help protect rare species, support agricultural production, and increase climate resilience.

“Restoring our diverse ecosystems is critical to both mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and ensuring a healthy environment,” said Schatz. “This new funding helps continue our work to preserve our environment in Hawai‘i and boost our resilience to the increasing risks we face from climate change.”

The Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife will receive $4.9 million for forest restoration work in areas with high values for carbon sequestration and the highest potential to provide habitat for rare species. The project seeks to plant 80,000 native trees and remove invasive weeds from 1,200 acres.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Terraformation, a Hawai‘i Island-based company focused on reforestation, will receive nearly $4.2 million to design and implement solutions that sequester carbon and support agricultural producers in adapting to a changing climate and increase the resiliency of the local food system.