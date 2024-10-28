Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 29, 2024

October 28, 2024, 8:05 PM HST
Photo Credit: Steven Mark










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
6-8
5-7
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 06:43 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 01:05 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 06:44 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 12:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:27 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:52 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north-facing shores will gradually decline as a small, medium-period north swell wanes through Tuesday. Another small northwest swell is possible Thursday, with potential for a bigger long-period northwest swell next weekend. 


Meanwhile, a small long-period south swell will slowly decline through tonight, but a small, medium- to long-period reinforcement will arrive on Tuesday and keep surf mostly steady along south-facing shores. South shore surf will then gradually decline through the rest of week. Additionally, surf will remain elevated along east facing shores over the next couple of days due to the combination of small long-period east swell generated by former major Hurricane Kristy and short-period wind waves from the locally strong trades. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
