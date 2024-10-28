Maui Surf Forecast for October 29, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 5-7 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 06:43 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 01:05 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 06:44 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 12:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:27 AM HST. Sunset 5:52 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north-facing shores will gradually decline as a small, medium-period north swell wanes through Tuesday. Another small northwest swell is possible Thursday, with potential for a bigger long-period northwest swell next weekend.

Meanwhile, a small long-period south swell will slowly decline through tonight, but a small, medium- to long-period reinforcement will arrive on Tuesday and keep surf mostly steady along south-facing shores. South shore surf will then gradually decline through the rest of week. Additionally, surf will remain elevated along east facing shores over the next couple of days due to the combination of small long-period east swell generated by former major Hurricane Kristy and short-period wind waves from the locally strong trades.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.