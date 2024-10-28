Maui News

Two people rescued from swift water during flash flood in ʻĪao Valley

By Wendy Osher
 October 28, 2024, 12:55 PM HST
* Updated October 28, 12:57 PM
ʻĪao Valley swift water rescue (Oct. 27, 2024) PC: Maui Fire Department

Two people were rescued from separate areas of ʻĪao Valley as fast-moving water swept a man downstream and left a child stranded during a Flash Flood at Wailuku River, Sunday.

At around 1:52 p.m. on Oct. 27, firefighters responded to a report of a man who had been swept away in rapidly rising waters. As they were responding, a second individual, a juvenile female, was also reported stranded in a different location.

Rescue 10 firefighters aboard Air 1 were able to locate and lift the man to safety after he was swept downstream and across the river.

Firefighters from Engine 1 and Rescue 10 located the stranded girl on the opposite bank downstream from where she was last seen. A firefighter was able to cross the water, taking her a personal floatation device, which she was secured into before she was brought back across on a rope system.

No injuries were reported. Crews left the scene at 3:34 p.m.

The area was under Flash Flood Watch at the time of the incident. The watch was issued on Saturday, and remains in effect through 6 p.m. today.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
