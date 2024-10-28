Two people rescued from swift water during flash flood in ʻĪao Valley

ʻĪao Valley swift water rescue (Oct. 27, 2024) PC: Maui Fire Department

Two people were rescued from separate areas of ʻĪao Valley as fast-moving water swept a man downstream and left a child stranded during a Flash Flood at Wailuku River, Sunday.

At around 1:52 p.m. on Oct. 27, firefighters responded to a report of a man who had been swept away in rapidly rising waters. As they were responding, a second individual, a juvenile female, was also reported stranded in a different location.

Rescue 10 firefighters aboard Air 1 were able to locate and lift the man to safety after he was swept downstream and across the river.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Firefighters from Engine 1 and Rescue 10 located the stranded girl on the opposite bank downstream from where she was last seen. A firefighter was able to cross the water, taking her a personal floatation device, which she was secured into before she was brought back across on a rope system.

No injuries were reported. Crews left the scene at 3:34 p.m.

The area was under Flash Flood Watch at the time of the incident. The watch was issued on Saturday, and remains in effect through 6 p.m. today.