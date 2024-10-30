Holding pattern continues today at The Hawaiian Islands Sunset Pro

Pictured: The Hawaiian Islands Sunset Pro continues its holding pattern and awaits a possible impending swell. Credit: © WSL / Heff

The World Surf League Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui Qualifying Series The Hawaiian Islands Sunset Pro, a men’s and women’s QS 1000, continues to wait for opening day start as event organizers have called Wednesday, Oct. 30, and Thursday, Oct. 31, OFF. A projected swell for the weekend could see competition get underway with the event needing three days to run.



“We’ve called competition off for Wednesday and Thursday due to small scale north swell at Sunset Beach,” said Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui Tour Manager Marty Thomas. “There is a solid WNW swell forecasted to build late Friday and peak through the weekend. This looks promising to get the event underway and we’ll determine the next possible start to competition on Friday, November 1 at 7:00 a.m. HST.”

A formidable men’s field awaits its start when competition begins which includes defending event winner Shion Crawford (HAW), 2024 CT rookie Eli Hanneman (HAW), who looks to rejoin the world’s best, current Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui No. 1, and former CT veteran, Ezekiel Lau (HAW), 2024 Challenger Series contender Mihimana Braye (FRA), rising regional threats Brodi Sale (HAW), Noah Beschen (HAW), and QS veterans Joshua Moniz (HAW), Finn McGill (HAW), and North Shore staple Mason Ho (HAW) among many more.

The women’s defending event victor Nora Liotta (HAW) will take to the water alongside current Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui No. 1 Kiara Goold (PYF), rising regional threat Vaihitimahana Inso (HAW), perennial Challenger Series contenders Eweleiula Wong (HAW) and Zoe McDougall (HAW), reigning Hawaiʻi/Tahiti QS Regional victor Keala Tomoda-Bannert (HAW), North Shore staple Moana Jones Wong (HAW), and more.

The next call will be made at 7 a.m. HST, Friday, Nov. 1, for a possible 8 a.m. HST start to competition.

The Hawaiian Islands Sunset Pro event window opens Oct. 28 through Nov. 4, 2024. Event organizers will run on the best three days during the window. For more information, visit www.WorldSurfLeague.com.