Kayaker rescued after winds prevent him from returning to shore at Olowalu

By Wendy Osher
 October 31, 2024, 5:32 AM HST
Olowalu aerials. File photo (July 2024). PC: DLNR.

A kayaker who was fishing about three-quarters of a mile offshore in Olowalu on Monday morning was rescued after he was unable to return to shore due to winds, fire officials said.

The incident was reported at 7:29 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2024.

The 55-year-old local resident was located offshore of Mile 14 of the Honoapiʻilani Highway. A firefighter using a rescue board padded out to contact the kayaker. A US Coast Guard vessel picked up both the kayaker and the firefighter and transferred them to an Ocean Safety Jet Ski, which brought them across the reef to shore.

No injuries were reported. Conditions on scene were described as moderate with trade winds.

Responding units included: Engine 3, Ladder 3 personnel aboard Rescue Boat 3, Ocean Safety Jet Ski 3 and the US Coast Guard.

Crews left the scene at 8:42 a.m.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Comments

