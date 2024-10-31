Kayaker rescued after winds prevent him from returning to shore at Olowalu

Olowalu aerials. File photo (July 2024). PC: DLNR.

A kayaker who was fishing about three-quarters of a mile offshore in Olowalu on Monday morning was rescued after he was unable to return to shore due to winds, fire officials said.

The incident was reported at 7:29 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2024.

The 55-year-old local resident was located offshore of Mile 14 of the Honoapiʻilani Highway. A firefighter using a rescue board padded out to contact the kayaker. A US Coast Guard vessel picked up both the kayaker and the firefighter and transferred them to an Ocean Safety Jet Ski, which brought them across the reef to shore.

No injuries were reported. Conditions on scene were described as moderate with trade winds.

Responding units included: Engine 3, Ladder 3 personnel aboard Rescue Boat 3, Ocean Safety Jet Ski 3 and the US Coast Guard.

Crews left the scene at 8:42 a.m.