Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 01, 2024

October 31, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
5-7 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
2-4 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 01:12 PM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 07:31 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:32 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 08:35 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 01:31 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:28 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:51 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small north-northeast swell will lower into Friday morning. An upward trend is expected starting Friday due to a storm force low centered over the western Bering Sea that showed a large swath of storm-force winds aimed at Hawaii within the 310-330 degree directional bands. Expect small, long period forerunners to arrive by Friday evening from the north-northwest, then build through the weekend with peak surf heights arriving by Sunday. Surf heights look to approach advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores on Sunday. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through Friday due to the strong trades locally and upstream across the eastern Pacific. A slight downward trend is expected this weekend. 


Surf along south-facing shores will remain small, with mainly a mix of short period southeast and background long period south swell energy. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
