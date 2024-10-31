Maui News

Maverick Helicopters brings toy drive, toy drop to Maui for the holidays

October 31, 2024, 1:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Maverick Helicopters’ Toy Drive 2023 in Southern California. Credit: Ivan Meneses
  • Maverick Helicopters’ Toy Drive 2023 in Southern California. Credit: Ivan Meneses
  • Maverick Helicopters’ Toy Drive 2023 in Southern California. Credit: Ivan Meneses
  • Maverick Helicopters’ Toy Drive 2023 in Southern California. Credit: Ivan Meneses

From Nov. 1-30, Maverick Helicopters will be collecting toys at its Maui Terminal at Lelepio Place, Kahului, to benefit the children of Lahaina.

In collaboration with its partners, Maverick Helicopters will hold its magical toy drop events in December. Santa will make an unforgettable arrival by helicopter, delivering gifts and spreading holiday spirit.

“We are so thrilled to expand this annual tradition to include our Las Vegas and Maui locations,” said John Buch, president of Maverick Helicopters. “Last year, we delivered over 300 toys to the children of Catalina Island, and the prospect of tripling that amount of joy and cheer is so exciting for us.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For those unable to drop gifts off locally, contributors can ship gifts to the above terminal locations via Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments