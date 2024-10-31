Maverick Helicopters brings toy drive, toy drop to Maui for the holidays















From Nov. 1-30, Maverick Helicopters will be collecting toys at its Maui Terminal at Lelepio Place, Kahului, to benefit the children of Lahaina.

In collaboration with its partners, Maverick Helicopters will hold its magical toy drop events in December. Santa will make an unforgettable arrival by helicopter, delivering gifts and spreading holiday spirit.

“We are so thrilled to expand this annual tradition to include our Las Vegas and Maui locations,” said John Buch, president of Maverick Helicopters. “Last year, we delivered over 300 toys to the children of Catalina Island, and the prospect of tripling that amount of joy and cheer is so exciting for us.”

For those unable to drop gifts off locally, contributors can ship gifts to the above terminal locations via Amazon.