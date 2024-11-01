The Salvation Army calls for volunteer bell ringers to support holiday Red Kettle campaign

Volunteers at a prior Red Kettle event. PC: The Salvation Army

As the holiday season draws near, The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division is calling on the community to help make the season brighter for those in need. Volunteer bell ringers are urgently needed to staff the iconic Red Kettles across Hawaiʻi in November and December, and everyone is invited to lend a hand.

“With so many in Hawaiʻi facing financial challenges, the Journey of the Red Kettle reminds us that the impact of these efforts goes far beyond the holiday season,” said Charmaine K. Hauanio-Kuewa, The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands’ divisional director of development. “Every hour spent ringing a bell supports programs that touch lives all year long –whether it’s feeding families, offering shelter, or providing Christmas gifts to keiki and kūpuna in need. It’s more than just collecting donations, it’s about sharing hope, joy and aloha with our community every day.”

There is no experience required to become a bell ringer. Volunteers are stationed at Red Kettles, spreading holiday cheer, ringing the iconic bell, and encouraging donations. Bell ringing shifts are flexible, as short as two hours, and training is provided.

“Whether someone can give a few hours or a few days, any amount of time can change lives this holiday season,” said Hauanio-Kuewa. “The role is perfect for individuals, families, friends and coworkers who want to make a meaningful difference.”

Some volunteers return to ring the bell each year and help raise funds for their communities. One example is Matthew Kailihou, a longtime volunteer who has served as a bell ringer with The Salvation Army on Maui for the past 48 years. He was introduced to volunteering in 1974, when his friend and former Advisory Board Member Clarence Kamai invited him to bell ring at a kettle and share the meaning of Christmas through music. Kamai played the guitar, and Kailihou played the ʻukulele while raising funds for TSA during the holiday season.

“For me, the joy of ringing the bell is about sharing music and the spirit of Christmas with everyone who passes by. Music has a way of bringing people together,” said Kailihou.

Maui County Red Kettle locations include Safeway’s and Walmart’s in Kahului, Wailuku, Kīhei and Lahaina. Register to ring today at www.registertoring.com.