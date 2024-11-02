‘MauiFed’ new trade name for Maui Federal Credit Union, 86-year-old financial institution

Maui Federal Credit Union’s new logo for its new trade name, “Maui Fed.” Courtesy image

Maui Federal Credit Union has a new trade name, “MauiFed.”

The move to simplify the financial institution’s name and avoid confusion comes after 86 years of serving the Maui community.

“This allows our current members and the public alike to easily associate who we are,” MauiFed said in an announcement. “This change reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, growth, and enhancing member experience.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to the announcement, the decision to adopt MauiFed stemmed from “extensive research and feedback from our valued members and stakeholders.”

“Our new trade name symbolizes our dedication to providing modern, efficient, and personalized financial services while maintaining the core values that have earned us the trust of our community,” MauiFed said.

“We are excited to introduce MauiFed to our members and the broader community,” said Clayton Fuchigami, president/chief executive officer of Maui Federal Credit Union. “This new trade name embodies our vision for the future and our commitment to evolving with the needs of our members. While our trade name is changing, our mission remains the same: to offer exceptional financial products and services that empower our members to achieve their financial goals.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Members can expect the same high level of service and access to a comprehensive range of financial products, including savings and checking accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment services. The transition to MauiFed will be seamless, with no disruption to member services, MauiFed said.

In conjunction with the new trade name, the financial institution will gradually unveil a refreshed brand identity, including a new logo, designed to enhance member engagement and streamline online services.

For more information, visit www.mauifcu.com or call 808-873-5050.