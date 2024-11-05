2024 Hawaii General Election Results

Results from the 2024 Hawaiʻi General Election will be posed here as they become available, with a focus on races impacting Maui County.

The first printout is expected after all voter service centers are confirmed to be closed after 7 p.m. and a second printout is scheduled for release at 10:30 p.m. Lines at the voter service centers have the potential of impacting the release of the first set of results. A final summary report will be released after all counties have verified results.

All voters are reminded that voting closes at 7 p.m. HST on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Voters must be in line at a voter service center, or their voted ballots must be received by the deadline, not postmarked, to be counted. Additional voter information, including a list of voter service centers and ballot drop box locations and hours for Maui can be found HERE.