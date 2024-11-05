Maui Election

2024 Hawaii General Election Results

By Wendy Osher
 November 5, 2024, 5:33 AM HST
November 5, 7:55 AM
Results from the 2024 Hawaiʻi General Election will be posed here as they become available, with a focus on races impacting Maui County.

The first printout is expected after all voter service centers are confirmed to be closed after 7 p.m. and a second printout is scheduled for release at 10:30 p.m. Lines at the voter service centers have the potential of impacting the release of the first set of results. A final summary report will be released after all counties have verified results.

All voters are reminded that voting closes at 7 p.m. HST on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Voters must be in line at a voter service center, or their voted ballots must be received by the deadline, not postmarked, to be counted. Additional voter information, including a list of voter service centers and ballot drop box locations and hours for Maui can be found HERE.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
