Amended sewer service status announced for 15 West Maui lots

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management’s Wastewater Reclamation Division announced that it has amended the Sewer Service Status from “red” to “green,” meaning sewer service is now active for 15 properties, in the following areas:

One lot on Kaili Place

Six lots near Kopili Street and Kuhua Street

Eight lots near Malolo Place and Ainakea Road

Sewer service was active for the lots as of Nov. 6, 2024. DEM Director Shayne Agawa announced the updates at the weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update meeting in Lahaina on Nov.6.Some wastewater infrastructure was damaged during the fires, which cut off wastewater service for many properties in fire-impacted areas. To determine if wastewater service for your home or business is impacted, visit https://mauirecovers.org/wastewater and type your address in the search bar on the County of Maui Sewer Service Status interactive map.

DEM anticipates continuing to amend areas in Lahaina impacted by the August 2023 wildfires in coming weeks and months. For questions regarding sewer status, please call the Wastewater Reclamation Division at 808-270-7417.