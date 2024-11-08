Maui County offices to close on Monday, Veterans Day

Maui County offices will be closed Monday, Veterans Day. File photo PC: Maui Office of Council Services

Maui County offices, including the Office of Recovery in West Maui and the Recovery Permit Center at the County of Maui Service Center in Kahului, will be closed Monday in observance of Veterans Day.

Hāna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi landfills will be closed. The Central Maui Landfill and Maui EKO Compost will be open for shortened hours from 6 a.m. to noon. Olowalu Recycling & Refuse Convenience Center will be open for shortened hours from 8 a.m. to noon. The schedule for residential trash pickup will remain unchanged.

County pools will be closed. For updated pool information, call 808-270-8208.

The Maui Bus will run on its regular schedule.

Regular business hours for county offices and services will resume on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Also on the holiday, McDonald’s of Hawaii is thanking all veterans and active duty military by providing a free breakfast sandwich of their choice on Veterans Day. The offer is available at all 71 McDonald’s in Hawaii.