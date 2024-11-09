Maui Weather Forecast for November 09, 2024

West Side

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows 68 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Breezy. Sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 85. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 69. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 85. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows 67 to 73 near the shore to around 56 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday: Breezy. Partly sunny with numerous showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 84. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 67 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Breezy. Sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 84. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65 at the visitor center to around 62 at the summit. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 52 at the visitor center to around 49 at the summit. East winds up to 25 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65 at the visitor center to around 62 at the summit. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows 67 to 73 near the shore to around 56 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday: Breezy. Partly sunny with numerous showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 67. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 73 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 61 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Breezy. Sunny with isolated showers. Highs 74 to 85. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Stable and breezy trade wind weather will prevail through late next week, with bands of low clouds and showers occasionally moving through the islands. The showers will favor windward slopes and coasts, particularly at night and during the early morning hours, with a few showers reaching leeward areas at times.

Discussion

Currently at the surface, a 1027 mb high is centered around 700 miles northwest of Kauai, and is driving moderate to breezy trade winds across the island chain early this morning. Infrared satellite imagery shows variably cloudy conditions across the state, with cloud coverage the highest over windward and mauka areas. Radar imagery shows scattered to numerous showers moving into windward areas, with a few of these showers spilling over into leeward locales. Main short term focus revolves around rain chances during the next couple days.

High pressure northwest of the state will shift east and merge with a new building high to the distant northeast of the islands by late Sunday. This high will weaken during the first half of next week, while a new and stronger high settles in to the distant north of the islands. Breezy trade winds will prevail through the period, and could become quite strong late next week as the high to the north of the state moves southward and closer to the island chain.

As for the remaining weather details, fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail during the next week or so, with bands of low clouds and showers occasionally moving through the islands with the trades. Showers will favor windward slopes and coasts, particularly at night and during the early morning hours, with a few showers reaching leeward areas at times as well.

Aviation

Breezy trade winds will continue through the weekend with brief showers lingering in the forecast primarily affecting windward and mountain areas. Ridging aloft is producing inversion heights between 7,000 to 8,000 feet keeping periods of showers in the island forecast. A band of moisture from dissipated front will continue to affect western end of the island chain through the morning hours.

AIRMET Sierra for mountain obscuration remains in effect for Kauai this morning. These low cloud CIGs will likely decrease a few hours after sunrise. Elsewhere, isolated MVFR conditions will be confined to windward areas, while VFR will dominate leeward airfields.

AIRMET Tango for moderate low level turbulence remains in effect this morning due to breezy trade wind flow over and down wind of all island mountains.

Marine

High pressure to the northwest of the state will shift to the north of the state this weekend then hold in place and intensify over the coming week. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) remains in effect for the windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island and will likely remain so for the foreseeable future. In the extended, there is growing confidence for trades to further strengthen as a northeast Pacific high becomes increasingly dominant. Strong trade winds could become widespread during the second half of next week with even gales possible for select channels.

The current medium period NNW (320-350 degree) swell will gradually decline through Monday. A moderate NW (320 degree) swell is expected to take its place on Monday and will likely peak near advisory levels Monday evening. This swell will be followed by a slightly larger NW (320 degree) swell on Wednesday, which should produce advisory level surf for N and W facing shores late next week.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the middle of next week due to the breezy trade winds. Long range models are showing a significant increase of windswell towards the latter half of next week due to a large fetch of strong trade winds setting up over and upstream of the state. Surf could reach the advisory threshold of 10 ft by the end of the upcoming work week.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain small and near the seasonal average through the middle of next week. Tiny long-period pulses will be possible over the next few days.

Also with the peak monthly tides coming up towards the latter half of next week (Nov 14th to Nov 18th) we could see coastal inundation impacts during the early morning hours along all coastlines. The large windswell combined with the peak monthly tides could cause greater impacts along windward shores.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Tuesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

