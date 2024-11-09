Molokaʻi Hawaiian language hui supported by $40 million Office of Hawaiian Affairs grant

File: Hawaiian Language Immersion students on Maui lead Hawaiʻi Ponoʻi during Maui Mayor Richard Bissen’s inaugural events. PC: Wendy Osher (2023)

The “Hui Makua o Ke Kula Kaiapuni o Kualapuʻu” has announced a grant award from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs totaling $40,000. The funding supports Hawaiian Language Immersion activities across Molokaʻi.

This school year, ʻohana of Hawaiian Language Immersion Program students on Molokaʻi will have access to an assortment of opportunities to support their students at home. Family members may participate in Lā ʻOhana workshops, Hui Kamaʻīlio – Conversational Hawaiian language parent classes or access to online immersion focused Hawaiian language courses as well as additional supportive ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi resources such as audiobooks.

Immersion programs on Molokaʻi include Pūnana Leo o Molokaʻi, Ke Kula Kaiapuni O Kualapuʻu, ʻO Hina i ka Malama (at Molokaʻi Middle and High Schools) and the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, Molokaʻi Education Center. Immersion students ʻohana of all four schools have access to this year’s resources, thanks to funding through an Office of Hawaiian Affairs project grant and matching funds from Hui Makua o ke Kula Kaiapuni O Kualapuʻu.

The project titled “Ke Ao ʻŌlino – Era of Enlightenment” receives this grant to help reinforce and strengthen Native Hawaiians’ connections to ‘ohana (family), moʻomeheu (culture) and ʻāina (land and water) and support work in OHA’s Mana I Maoli Ola Strategies and Outcomes.

It was also inspired by “Ua ao Hawaiʻi ke ʻōlino nei,” shining light on the need for effective Hawaiian-based educational models, said Board Director Kaʻala Fay Camara.

“We on Molokaʻi see our keiki as shining kukui, and our schools, teachers, families and community as the natural world around which the kukui will grow and eventually become the leaders of tomorrow who will develop into those torches of light for our lāhui and the world to see and follow,” Camara said. “This funding opportunity will help our consortium develop a base for how the family can engage in their keiki’s education and nurture their growth across multiple schools of learning through Hawaiian Language and culture.”