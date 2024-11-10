Volunteers sought for three-night backpacking service trip in Haleakalā Crater, Dec. 10-12

Two volunteers work nearby the Palikū cabins at Haleakalā National Park. PC: Jeremy Miller

The Friends of Haleakalā National Park seeks National Park Service volunteers who are enthusiastic and fit for a strenuous three-night backpacking service trip into the parkʻs Wilderness Areas Tuesday to Thursday, Dec. 10 to 12. Participants will hike into the Crater and spend two nights in the Palikū Wilderness Ranger Cabin. They will work to promote and preserve the diverse environment and beauty of the park while collecting seeds or removing invasive plant species to protect native plants and nēnē habitat.

Volunteers must be physically capable of being in the outdoors (sun/ heat/ cold), and at higher elevations, walking on uneven terrain at least five miles each shift, and carrying a backpack with a sleeping bag, a share of the food and other personal items. Safety equipment and tools will be provided by Haleakalā National Park.

To join this trip, first visit and register readiness at the website www.fhnp.org where more information can be found about the Friends’ mission and volunteer work to preserve and protect Haleakalā National Park. For more information or a reservation for this trip, or a future trip scheduled on the website, send email to andy@fhnp.org .