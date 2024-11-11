Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua soloists named overall winners of Hula o Nā Keiki 2024



























Hula O Nā Keiki – a solo competition for young hula practitioners – returned to the Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort this past weekend. All eight contestants represented their hālau and hula lineages. The two overall winners were Khandi-Pearl Holi and Luke Hilinaʻi Aquino – both students of Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua, under the direction of Kumu Hula Carlson Kamaka Kukona III.

All participants, their kumu, and their hālau are listed below, in the order of their performance:

E Kelekona Kukahiko Salvador , Kumu Hula Joy Keōpūolani Salvador, Hālau Keʻala Ka Hīnano o Puna

, Kumu Hula Joy Keōpūolani Salvador, Hālau Keʻala Ka Hīnano o Puna Syrena Anakaliʻa Martinez , Kumu Hula Kawaiola Noelani Deguilmo, Ka Pā Hula o Kawaiolanoelaniokāne

, Kumu Hula Kawaiola Noelani Deguilmo, Ka Pā Hula o Kawaiolanoelaniokāne Khandi-Pearl Holi , Kumu Hula Carlson Kamaka Kukona III, Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua

, Kumu Hula Carlson Kamaka Kukona III, Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua Luke Hilinaʻi Aquino , Kumu Hula Carlson Kamaka Kukona III, Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua

, Kumu Hula Carlson Kamaka Kukona III, Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua Railee Jane Carter , Kumu Hula Iola Balubar, Hālau Hula o Keola Aliʻi o Kekai

, Kumu Hula Iola Balubar, Hālau Hula o Keola Aliʻi o Kekai Jenna Ann Leinaala Wright , Kumu Hula Kēhaulani Enos, Hālau ʻIlima Kū Kahakai

, Kumu Hula Kēhaulani Enos, Hālau ʻIlima Kū Kahakai Keʻalohi Kili Sepulveda , Kumu Hula Joy Keōpūolani Salvador, Hālau Keʻala Ka Hīnano o Puna

, Kumu Hula Joy Keōpūolani Salvador, Hālau Keʻala Ka Hīnano o Puna Rhylee Shae Nāmakaonālani Reis, Kumu Hula Carlson Kamaka Kukona III, Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua



















































This marks 32 years of keiki hula at OUTRIGGER Kāʻanapali Beach Resort.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Hula O Nā Keiki brings an encouraging cheer and energy to community efforts to preserve and perpetuate Hawaiian culture. The kumu have dedicated their lives to teaching hula in the footsteps of their teachers and we celebrate the passion of the keiki and the power of hula to bring resilience in this time of renewal,” said Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort director of ʻImipoʻokela and executive director of Hula O Nā Keiki Kahulu De Santos.

In addition to the long-standing support of the resort, this year’s festivities were made possible through the sponsorship of the Hawaii Tourism Authority, Kilohana, Kāhuli Leo Leʻa, Hawaiian Airlines, Kanileʻa ʻUkulele, Honua Consulting, Manaola, Williams & Associates, TS Hula Grill Kāʻanapali and mele.com.

With production support from Kāhuli Leo Leʻa, executive director Zachary Lum shared: “For decades, Hula o Nā Keiki has been a beacon for cultural celebration. This year, we are reminded of the critical role cultural practitioners hold in bringing communities together.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The event broadcast is available on-demand, exclusively at mele.com. For more information and updates, visit mele.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@mele.stream).