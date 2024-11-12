Family seeks public support for petition in wake of firefighter’s death

Friends and family of late Maui firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran gathered to celebrate his life and legacy on the one-year anniversary of his passing. PC: Live Like Tre’ Foundation

Family members of the late Maui firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran are seeking $12 million from Maui County for his foundation, estate and family; a memorial for fallen firefighters; and improvements for firefighter safety in a public petition posted online and aimed Maui County decision-makers.

The county and the Maui County Department of Fire and Public Safety are not commenting on the petition or an ongoing wrongful death lawsuit. However, Maui Now explored actions taken by the department in the days and weeks following Evans-Dumaran’s death in early 2023. This included efforts to strengthen firefighter flood response training and provide improved equipment to department personnel. That effort has been ongoing, according to the department.

While responding to flooding in Kīhei, Evans-Dumaran was swept into a storm drain on Jan. 27, 2023. He was retrieved 800 yards away where the storm drain ended near the shoreline at Kūlanihākoʻi Street. The 24-year-old died in the hospital on Feb. 4, 2023.

The family petition says Evans-Dumaran’s death was preventable, and that he was sent into hazardous conditions without adequate safety protocols or protection. The family has filed a lawsuit against Maui County. The county does not typically comment on ongoing litigation.

Maui Now asked the Maui Fire Department about firefighter training, equipment and protocols that went into effect over the last two years. Jeffrey Giesea, MFD assistant chief for support services, said that the department has taken numerous steps to ensure the safety of firefighters.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Within three days of the incident, the department completed a preliminary incident investigation report and sent it to the Hawaiʻi Occupational Safety and Health. The report detailed the events leading to the incident, identifying potential root causes and listing initial action steps.

The department also drafted and sent interim guidance on flood response to all firefighting personnel on Feb. 10, 2023, according to Giesea.

In April of 2023, the department convened a post-incident analysis panel consisting of fire personnel from multiple ranks and jurisdictions, he said. Panel members provided input on root causes and action items moving forward to prevent a similar tragedy from occurring.

Panel recommendations informed additional actions, Giesea said. These included, in May 2023, a Special Order for all firefighting personnel. The order required:

Mandatory review of a more thorough Flood Response Essentials presentation and passing of an examination on the material covered.

Mandatory review of the new Standard Operating Guideline on Flood Response that was thoroughly revised.

A document summarizing new and existing swift water/flood personal protective equipment, along with instructions on its proper use.

In support of the May 2023 Special Order, the Maui Fire Department purchased an initial set of new flood and swift water personal protective equipment, also known as PPE, for select fire companies; and later purchased additional PPE to provide a complete set of the latest model personal protective equipment for all Maui County fire companies.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Giesea said the department has sent MFD instructors to California to attend state-of-the-art specialized training in swift water and flood response.

“These personnel have taken what they learned and developed a training curriculum administered to each of our firefighters, both recruits and incumbents,” he said. “They are continuing to develop the program further to ensure our personnel have the right training and equipment to meet the demands of swift water and flood response calls in the County of Maui safely and effectively.”

In the fiscal 2024 budget, MFD added a Safety Specialist position in its Health and Safety Bureau, along with a second captain and another firefighter III position in the department’s Fire Training Bureau, Giesea said. In fiscal 2025, the department plans to add an additional firefighter III position in the Health and Safety Bureau and two more firefighter IIIs in the Fire Training Bureau, he said.

“All these positions bolster the continued development of our safety and response training across the board,” he said.

These actions satisfied, “in fact far exceeded,” the abatement requirements set by Hawaiʻi Occupational Safety and Health, he said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Evans-Dumaran’s mother, Chelsie Evans Enos, said she’s determined “to make sure no other family ever experiences this kind of heartbreak. Treʻ’s death was preventable, and we are now working to ensure the County of Maui takes action to protect our firefighters.”

The family petition says “the County of Maui has not taken the necessary steps to ensure this never happens again. We ask for your support in demanding justice for Treʻ and stronger protections for all firefighters.”

The petition says it’s “not just about justice for one family.”

“It’s about ensuring that no other firefighter’s family has to endure such a devastating loss,” the petition says. “As taxpayers, we want to see our funds go towards building a stronger, safer firefighting department, not wasted on drawn-out litigation.”

The petition calls for:

Regular safety audits: “The County of Maui must agree to biennial third-party safety audits to ensure that the department is following best practices and protocols, especially in high-risk situations like flood rescues. These audits will help prevent future injuries or deaths.

Funding for Treʻ’s Foundation: “The County should provide $12 million to Treʻ’s Foundation, his estate and his family, which supports firefighters and their families. This funding will help improve firefighter safety and provide much-needed support to those affected by tragic events, like the recent Lahaina wildfires in addition to providing funds to his family for their loss.”

A Memorial for Fallen Firefighters: “We are asking the County to fund a memorial to honor those firefighters who gave their lives in service. This memorial, designed by Treʻ’s family, would be a place for the community to remember their sacrifices.”

The Live Like Tre’ Foundation says it is dedicated to small acts of kindness, love and the spirit of giving, embodying the essence of Tre’s life mission, creating ripples of positive change across numerous lives.