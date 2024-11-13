Maui News

Lanes closed at Kaʻahumanu and Papa Avenue intersection for nighttime work

November 13, 2024, 6:00 AM HST
Motorists are advised that lanes will be closed at the Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) and Papa Avenue intersection for traffic signal work from 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 until 6 a.m., Friday, Nov. 15.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation reports the right through lane on Kaʻahumanu Avenue in the westbound direction will be closed. The merge lane on the Wailuku side of the intersection in the westbound direction will also be closed. Right turns from Wahinepiʻo Avenue onto on Kaʻahumanu Avenue will still be allowed.

On Papa Avenue, the center through lane will be closed. Through traffic crossing Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) onto Wahinepiʻo Avenue will be allowed.

Signs and cones will be placed in the area to help direct highway users. Motorists are asked to drive with caution around workers.

