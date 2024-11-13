Maui veteran appreciation event on Saturday

Vietnam veteran on Maui. File photo (2024). PC: JD Pells / Maui Now

VA Pacific Islands Health Care System will hold a Veteran Appreciation Lunch in conjunction with a PACT Act Registration and Community Call event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Maui Community Based Outpatient Clinic at 203 Ho’ohana St., Suite 303, Kahului.

In addition to this community event, VAPIHCS will be providing free lunch to veterans and presenting two veterans over 100 years old the Secretary of the VA coin and certificate of appreciation.

The event will have service representatives ready to enroll veterans who have never enrolled or those who have become newly eligible under the PACT Act. Veterans who are already enrolled may also come for health services such as diabetic foot checks, vaccines, and blood pressure checks. All veterans can come with health and benefits questions.

The PACT Act is a historic new law that helps VA deliver care and benefits to veterans suffering from more than 20 toxic exposure-related conditions. It aims to bring generations of service members into VA health care to improve veteran health outcomes across the board.

To see if you are eligible for PACT Act benefits, visit VA.gov/PACT or call 1-800-MY-VA-411. You can apply for PACT Act-related benefits now by filing a claim.

“We are excited to offer PACT Act enrollment and health services to our Veterans,” said Dr. Adam Robinson, director of VAPIHCS. “If you aren’t sure if you are eligible for VA services, please come and see us. We’ll help you access the benefits that you have earned and deserve.”

VAPIHCS will continue to make PACT Act enrollment a priority, as well as other community outreach events for those who are unable to come to one of their locations. For more information regarding VA health care in the Pacific, call 1-800-MY-VA-411 or 1-800-698-2411.