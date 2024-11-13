State warns of impersonation scams targeting real estate investors in Hawai‘i

The state has issued a warning about a recent wave of real estate investor scams taking place in Hawai‘i. PC: 123rf stock image (Image ID: 176693915)

The state of Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs is alerting the public to a recent wave of real estate investor scams. Scammers are posing as government entities, targeting individuals and businesses with false information in an effort to lure them into fraudulent investment schemes.

Reports indicate that letters are being distributed, intending to solicit home buyers for investment opportunities. These deceptive letters falsely claim to be from a government entity. The letters contain false market assessments designed to convince potential buyers to invest in local real estate through impersonated real estate firms, which may ultimately lead to requests for the transfer of funds.

Examples of recent scams. PC: State DCCA

A recent report involved fraudulent correspondence from the “Hawaii Real Estate Department and Agencies,” a non-existent government entity. The correspondence sought to deceive the victim and provide legitimacy to the scam with the inclusion of letterhead featuring unauthorized use of the state of Hawai‘i seal, in conjunction with the logo of the fake real estate investment company, “Welfare Estate,” which falsely claims to offer investment opportunities for non-existent properties across Hawai‘i. The letter further misleads consumers as it purports to be from the Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs. This tactic is part of a broader scheme aimed at misrepresenting government officials and agencies to validate the legitimacy of these scams to prospective buyers.

The reported instance also contained the impersonation and misrepresentation of actor Jason Momoa. Scammers often prey on the vulnerable by weaponizing the fame of known individuals. The victim was led to believe they were investing in real estate alongside Momoa, which would result in immediate and large financial returns.

“It has come to my attention that scammers are using my name to promote fake real estate opportunities,” stated Momoa. “I want to assure everyone that I am not associated with these schemes and have no partnership with any real estate firms. Please remain cautious and verify any offers you receive. Stay informed and look out for one another. Mahalo,” concluded Momoa.

A legitimate real estate investment business will never ask individuals to pay in cash on the spot or require payment through gift cards or cryptocurrency. These methods are often associated with fraudulent activity and should raise immediate suspicions. To avoid falling victim to these scams, individuals should resist pressure to act quickly and verify the legitimacy of the business and its requests before proceeding.

Impersonating a state agency or a public servant is a serious criminal offense that will be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted. DCCA is committed to protecting the people of Hawaiʻi in their real estate transactions and will enforce lawful practices.

DCCA emphasizes that these scams are becoming increasingly common and reminds the public that the department does not engage in solicitation of any kind. DCCA, along with its associated divisions and agencies, will not contact individuals or businesses to provide estimated property values or market assessments. Furthermore, DCCA does not collaborate with any real estate firms to sell properties or solicit investments.

The Real Estate Branch, part of DCCA’s Professional and Vocational Licensing Division, plays a critical role in supporting the Real Estate Commission with education, licensure and discipline of real estate licensees. Additionally, it oversees the registration of condominium projects, associations, managing agents and hotel operators, as well as intervening in court cases related to the real estate recovery fund.

DCCA urges anyone who receives unsolicited offers or suspicious communications to gather as much information as possible, including names, business details and contact information. Reports of DCCA impersonators can be submitted to the Consumer Resource Center at 808-587-4272, or via email at rico@dcca.hawaii.gov.