Live Fire Training scheduled for Nov. 18, 21 and 22; Training on Nov. 15 postponed due to Fire Weather Watch

Wildfire training. File PC: Maui Fire Department (9.27.22)

The Maui Fire Department will be conducting live fire training on Nov. 18, 21 and 22 as part of its 40th recruit class. This training will be conducted in Waikapū, on private property across from the Maui Tropical Plantation. Smoke associated with this training will be visible between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on training days. MFD will have three relief engines, two tankers, two safety officers, 10 wildland training cadre personnel and 12 fire department recruits on site to ensure proper management and safety during this critical phase of recruit training.

In light of the latest forecast info from the National Weather Service indicating that a Fire Weather Watch will be up for all leeward areas of all islands on Friday; the live fire training planned for this Friday, Nov. 15 has been postponed. The forecast is calling for 20-30 mph winds, with higher gusts and a relative humidity level of between 40 and 50%.