Crews respond to brush fire along Honoapiʻilani in Waikapū

November 16, 2024, 1:03 PM HST
* Updated November 16, 1:37 PM
Waikapū brush fire (12:44 p.m., Nov. 16, 2024) PC: JD Pells

Maui fire crews are responding to a large brush fire reported at around 12:22 p.m. on Saturday near the Honoapiʻilani and Kūihelani Highways in Waikapū.

At 1:24 p.m., the Maui Police Department issued a road closure notice saying northbound traffic is closed for both Honoapiʻilani Highway and Kūihelani Highway. Southbound traffic on Honoapiʻilani Highway is being turned around at the Maui Tropical Plantation.

The Maui Emergency Management agency issued an emergency alert at 1:08 p.m. advising area residents that if they see smoke or fire, to avoid the area. As of 1:23 p.m., no evacuations had been ordered, but heavy smoke was reducing visibility in the area.

Maui Now reached out to the Maui Fire Department for further information, which will be posted as it becomes available.

All islands are currently under a Red Flag Warning due to a combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity and strong trade winds resulting in critical fire weather.

Hawaiian Electric reports that crews remain ready to proactively shut off power, if necessary, as part of its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program. Power remains on in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk, however PSPS determinations can change at any time based on weather conditions.

