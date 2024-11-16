Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, accepted into Virtuoso

Aerial image. PC: Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort has been accepted into Virtuoso’s exclusive portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprising over 2,300 preferred suppliers in 100 countries.

According to JP Oliver, area managing director of Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, inclusion in Virtuoso will present new sales and marketing opportunities to the network’s luxury travel advisors and their highly desirable clientele. Virtuoso agencies worldwide sell an average of $35 billion USD annually, making the network the most significant player in luxury travel.

“Virtuoso’s acceptance process is incredibly selective, so becoming a preferred partner is a true honor,” said Oliver. “The reputation Virtuoso member agencies have for outstanding dedication to their clients is a perfect fit with our own bespoke approach to service. Now that we’re part of this renowned network, we look forward to offering Virtuoso advisors and their clients the special amenities, values and experiences that surpass their expectations.”

Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort joins Virtuoso’s collection of luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other travel entities worldwide. These partners specialize in world-class client service and experiences, providing superior offerings, rare opportunities and better value for Virtuoso clients.

Providers are able to market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events,, including Virtuoso Travel Week, a worldwide gathering for luxury travel. The resort’s acceptance gives it direct relationships with the global leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

This announcement follows new additions to Grand Wailea unveiled earlier this year, including its Kilolani Spa, conceptually centered around the Hawaiian moon calendar, and a Nobu restaurant that’s set to open in 2025.

For more information about Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, call 808-875-1234 or visit www.grandwailea.com.