Missing Maui woman last seen in Los Angeles last week

It’s been more than week since 30-year-old Hannah Kobayashi of Maui went missing during a layover at Los Angeles International Airport. She was on her way New York City to visit family, but missed her connecting flight at LAX that was scheduled to depart at 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2024.

Kobayashi’s aunt said the family is desperately seeking help saying her last message was alarming. “She mentioned feeling scared, and that someone might be trying to steal her money and identity,” family members said in an email to Maui Now. “She hasn’t been heard from since, and we are gravely concerned for her safety.”

Kobayashi is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair, with a fair complexion and freckles.

Family members have filed a report with LAX police and say time is of the essence. “We are urgently seeking any information that might lead to her whereabouts,” said family members.

If anyone has seen or heard from Hannah, they are asked to call 845-750-3006 and reach out to authorities.