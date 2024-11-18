Maui law enforcement K9 teams participate in critical training

K9s United hosted a seminar on Maui from Nov. 13-15, 2024. PC: K9 United

Multiple K9 teams traveled to the Valley Isle last week for a paws-on crimefighter training with the Maui Police Department.

The K9 teams, part of national nonprofit K9s United, provided a three-day training seminar for K9 officers and their partners at no cost to attendees, from Nov. 13 through 15, at police headquarters in Wailuku. The seminar equipped participants with high levels of customized training and problem-solving techniques essential for protecting and serving communities on the front line.

“Dedicated K9s consistently go the extra mile while courageously safeguarding their handlers, fellow officers and their community,” said Debbie Johnson, president and founder of K9s United. “Our expert trainers provided real-world scenarios to equip attendees with the skills they need to face field emergencies. By bringing this training to the Hawaiian Islands, we are supporting our country’s farthest-reaching K9 teams who work tirelessly to ensure our safety, while increasing their odds of returning home after their perilous calls.”

The seminar incorporated real-world exercises that include human detection – such as tracking, area and building searches – along with criminal apprehension techniques and scenario-based training.

The goal of the training was to help increase the chances of responding K9 officers and their partner’s chances of safely returning home.

“K9 units are one of the most expensive law enforcement departments in an agency, and unfortunately, many do not have adequate funding to provide the necessary resources they require, including advanced training and equipment,” said Johnson. “We help fill that void and aid law enforcement agencies to ensure all K9 units have the essential training and equipment K9 officers and their partners need. Our leadership also understands the bond between a K9 and handler is unlike any other, so we memorialize every working police K9 who makes the ultimate sacrifice by providing each K9 handler with a unique, hand-painted portrait of their fallen K9 partner.”

K9s United also advocates for the welfare of working police dogs. Notably, the organization worked to pass two pivotal Florida Senate Bills into state law. Senate Bill 96 enhanced the penalty for individuals who inflict harm upon K9s and mounted units. Meanwhile, Senate Bill 388 facilitated prompt and effective emergency response for injured working K9s, authorizing their swift transportation, including by helicopter and EMS unit, to veterinary treatment centers. K9s United is also working to pass these laws federally to help police dogs nationwide.

K9s United is a volunteer-based organization that relies on donations to support and advocate for police dogs. Every dollar donated supports its mission to educate, train and provide vital equipment to K9 teams while strengthening laws to protect working K9s. Dog lovers and law enforcement supporters are encouraged to join the K9 Corps to fuel K9s United’s mission and provide these dogs with the vital equipment and training they need.

For more information about K9s United, to donate or join the K9 Corps, visit www.k9sunited.org.