Maui Bus operations at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center ends; New Kahului Transit Hub on Vevau Street blessed



















The last day of Maui Bus operations at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center is today, with the opening of the new Kahului Transit Center taking place tomorrow.

The Maui Bus schedule that takes effect Nov. 20 is available on the County of Maui website at www.mauicounty.gov/bus under “Bus Route Updates.” Riders are able to track their bus in real time and receive arrival predictions using the Maui Bus app, available on iOS or Android or at www.mauibus.org.

Ahead of its opening this week, the Kahului Transit Center was celebrated at a blessing Nov. 13.

Maui Bus operations at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center ending Tuesday. New Kahului Transit Hub on Vevau Street opens Wednesday. PC: County of Maui/Mia Aʻi photos.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Those attending included County of Maui Director of Transportation Marc Takamori, Deputy Director Diane Yogi, Mayor Richard Bissen, County Council members, state legislators and representatives of the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization, Hawaiʻi Housing Finance Development Corp., KPFF and DanTech Consultants.

The blessing and planned opening comes more than three years after it broke ground in February 2021, and reported delays in project completion.

The new hub is at 18 Vevau St., near Kahului Public Library and Kahului Lani Apartment Complex.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Mayor Richard Bissen said it was the first time since the Maui Bus started that the County has had a separate transit hub. “This will serve as a link for our students, our workers, our residents and also our visitors who will ride our bus system,” he said.

Features at the new hub include chargers for the County’s electric bus fleet, which will reduce air pollution, lower greenhouse emissions, operate more quietly and lower operation and maintenance costs, Mayor Bissen said.

“This new hub also symbolizes our commitment to public transportation as a way of reducing traffic congestion by supporting multimodal transportation options and also supporting our community’s environmental goals,” he said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

He thanked Queen Kaʻahumanu Center for being a valuable partner for many years by providing the hub location.