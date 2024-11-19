Wahikuli sewer system update to be provided at Wednesday Disaster Recovery Community Meeting

Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui’s Disaster Recovery Community Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.

The County Department of Environmental Management will provide updates on three key areas of recovery:

An update on areas that have had sewer service restored.

A brief update on the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Wahikuli sewer project.

Information regarding the County’s recently announced agreement to acquire land from Nan, Inc., adjacent to the Central Maui Landfill, that would be used for the Permanent Disposal Site of Lahaina fire debris.

Wahikuli residents are strongly encouraged to attend the meeting, during which a preliminary site plan of the EPA sewer line locations will be shared.

The meeting will also include an update on the status of debris clearing by the US Army Corps of Engineers, as well as a presentation from All Hands and Hearts regarding its new volunteer initiative, Lahaina Clean-Up Kōkua.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The meeting will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. Akakū: Maui Community Media will show a live broadcast of the meeting on Channel 53.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at www.mauirecovers.org/sign-up.