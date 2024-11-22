Maui News
Hale Kau Kau offers Thanksgiving meal, Nov. 28 in Kīhei
A
A
A
Hale Kau Kau welcomes anyone in need of a meal for Thanksgiving to a distribution event from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28 at St. Theresa Church in Kīhei. Organizers say all are welcome, no questions asked. Meals will be available at the church’s Stawasz Hall. For more information, call 808-875-8754.
Hale Kau Kau’s mission is: “feeding the hungry with compassion and aloha.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments