Maui News

Hale Kau Kau offers Thanksgiving meal, Nov. 28 in Kīhei

November 22, 2024, 1:21 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hale Kau Kau welcomes anyone in need of a meal for Thanksgiving to a distribution event from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28 at St. Theresa Church in Kīhei. Organizers say all are welcome, no questions asked. Meals will be available at the church’s Stawasz Hall. For more information, call 808-875-8754.

Hale Kau Kau’s mission is: “feeding the hungry with compassion and aloha.”

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments