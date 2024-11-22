Komar Maui ‘celebrates’ Maui County’s abandonment of eminent domain case

Andy Naden of Komar Maui Properties and Honolulu attorney Sharon Lovejoy answer questions from Maui County Council members in March of this yer on a proposed eminent domain for the county to take over Komar’s 20-acre property next to the Central Maui Landfill as a permanent disposal site for wildfire debris. File photo PC: Akakū Maui Community Media screen grab

Komar Maui Properties officials are applauding Maui County’s decision to abandon its eminent domain case for its 20-acre property next to the Central Maui Landfill as a final disposal site for wildfire debris.

Earlier this week, the County announced a $4 million conditional agreement with a subsidiary of Nan Inc., Hawai‘i’s largest, locally owned construction company, to purchase approximately 49 acres of previously quarried land and 30 acres of land currently being quarried adjacent to the Central Maui Landfill.

The 30 acres of land would be available upon completion of quarrying activities. The deal awaits action by the Maui County Council.

Publicly taking note of the County’s formal notice of dismissal in the eminent domain case in US District Court in Honolulu, Komar officials said the company is “reaffirming its commitment to the Maui community” and “remains ready to assist in any capacity.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Komar said the company is also “redoubling its efforts to secure the necessary permits for its 20-acre parcel adjacent to the Central Maui Landfill.”

“This parcel is crucial for providing near- and long-term solutions to support the recovery efforts of Lahaina town, addressing removal of fire debris and management of construction waste that will result from rebuilding the community,” Komar said.

“We are pleased that this unnecessary obstacle is now removed, and we can continue our commitment to the people of Lahaina and the greater Maui community,” said Andy Naden, executive vice president and general counsel of Komar Maui Properties. “Our goal has always been to provide a sustainable solution for the removal of fire debris and the reconstruction of Lahaina, and we remain eager to do both.”

The company noted its offer to donate five of its 20 acres to Maui County to accommodate 100% of the estimated 400,000 cubic yards of fire debris from Lahaina and Olowalu.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A community survey identified the Central Maui Landfill as its top choice for permanent fire debris disposal. Komar said it had previously offered to privately fund the construction and operation of the landfill, providing a significant benefit to the County by offering a long-term discount on tipping fees in perpetuity. As an alternative, Komar was willing to turn over the deed for the entire 20-acre site to the County in exchange for a royalty on all future tipping fees.

As a private entity, Komar is able to move much more quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively than the County, the company said.

“Unlike the County, which would need to go through a lengthy request for proposal process for both design and construction, we can begin work right away,” Naden said.

Komar said it is pursuing a construction and demolition permit, which would allow the company to move forward immediately. In contrast, the County is seeking a municipal solid waste permit, which typically takes at least three times as long to obtain.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“With our extensive experience in waste collection, management, disposal and recycling, including developing and operating 11 landfills across the US, we are uniquely positioned to provide faster, cheaper, and more effective solutions for Maui,” Naden said. “With the County’s cooperation, Komar could get the trash tracks moving out of Lahaina by the end of next year.”

According to Komar, it has more than 25 years of experience in Hawai‘i, having operated Pacific Waste on Hawai‘i Island, Aloha Waste Systems on Maui and O‘ahu and Komar Maui Properties.

According to Maui County’s announcement this week, the Department of Environmental Management is preparing to start the design and construction of the permanent disaster debris disposal site.

Nan Inc. specializes in pre-construction, general contracting and design-build construction in Hawaiʻi.