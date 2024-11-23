Maui Weather Forecast for November 23, 2024

West Side

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

South Side

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 84. North winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 65. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 84. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny with isolated light showers. Highs 76 to 81 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated light showers. Lows around 68 near the shore to around 46 near 5000 feet. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs 76 to 81 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 85. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny. Isolated light showers in the afternoon. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 69 at the summit. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 38 at the visitor center to around 40 at the summit. Light winds.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 68 at the summit. Light winds.

East Maui

Today: Partly sunny with isolated light showers. Highs 76 to 81 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated light showers. Lows around 68 near the shore to around 46 near 5000 feet. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs 76 to 81 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Partly sunny. Isolated light showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 70 to 79. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 61. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Light winds.

Kaunakakai

Today: Partly sunny. Highs 67 to 86. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 69. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 85. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Light and variable winds will persist today into Sunday. A dry and stable airmass will remain over the state, limiting rainfall. A weak shallow front will move across the western end of the island chain Sunday night into Monday. Modest showers will precede the front and brief gentle northerly winds will follow the front. Light to moderate trades may return by the middle of next week.

Discussion

Satellite imagery continues to show a steady stream of high clouds across the state. Low clouds moving in with the weak trade wind flow is rather limited except for an area of just east of the Big Island where the land breeze is interacting with the weak trade wind flow and creating an area of convergence. Radar activity is rather quite this morning except for a few light isolated showers embedded in the convergence zone off the coast of the Big Island.

This morning soundings show inversion heights around 4 kft. Thus can continue to expect rather dry and stable conditions as expected. As the day progresses today, expect sea breezes to develop. This will allow for the convergence zone off the coast of the Big Island to move onshore. Elsewhere clouds will build over the leeward and upslope interior areas. Showers will be limited and light if any. Dew points will remain in the lower to mid 60s across most locations, allowing overnight lows to be a few degrees below normal through the weekend, keeping afternoons pleasant with lower relative humidity values. In addition, the high clouds associated with the jet streak aloft will begin to thin out across the western half of the state today into evening and then across the eastern end by Monday as the jet streak gradually shifts south and east of the state.

Forecast remains on track with bringing a weak or remnant cold front to Kauai's doorstep late Sunday afternoon into evening. The weak feature will dissipate as it gradually moves towards Oahu and Maui County on Monday and Tuesday. Impacts look to be minimal. There is a potential for a slight uptick in shower activity for the western end of the state preceding the frontal passage with gentle northerly winds briefly moving in behind the front. Low level tropical moisture moving in from the east of windward Big Island will bring a little bump in shower activity for south and east facing slopes of the eastern half of the state tonight into Sunday. Despite some model discrepancies Tuesday and beyond, mid level ridging will build in from the west and surface high pressure will set up northeast of the state by Thursday and bring a return to light to moderate easterly trades heading into the latter part of the week.

Aviation

Light winds with sea/land breezes are expected through the rest of today with light to moderate trades returning by mid week. Some light SHRA and isol brief MVFR conds are possible in the evenings primarily along windward and mauka locations. Otherwise, VFR conds should prevail.

AIRMET Tango is in effect for the entire island chain for mod turb btn FL200 and FL380. This may remains for the next few days as a subtropical jet moves across the state.

Marine

Weak high pressure will hold just north of Hawaiian offshore waters through most of the weekend. A weak front will move into the far western waters Sunday evening then dissipate over the center island chain by Tuesday afternoon. Winds are expected to remain light and variable through Tuesday. Light to moderate trade winds will return later in the week when high pressure rebuilds to the north of the state.

The current, small, medium period, NNE (360-020) swell impacting the Islands will peak this afternoon. A second moderate, medium period pulse from the same source will fill in this morning and provide reinforcement. Lastly, an overlapping NW swell (320 degrees) will build in later today and peak during the day Sunday. A Marine Weather Statement is in effect for harbor surges, particularly at Hilo and Kahului harbor, generated by the two more northerly swells. Surf along north and west facing beaches will build today, approach High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria on Sunday, then subside early next week.

Surf along east facing shores will be elevated today into Sunday as the more northerly swells peak and wrap into eastern exposures.

Fire weather

KBDI values remains elevated across the state, and an overall dry weather pattern is expected through Sunday and into early next week over most islands. Relative humidity values will have the potential to drop below the critical 45% threshold during the late morning and afternoon hours. However, lighter winds will mitigate fire weather concerns.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

