Day 2 of Lahaina Festival features mākeke and entertainment by Kulāiwi and Kalani Peʻa



















Day 2 of the Lahaina Festival takes place today (Nov. 25) with a pop-up mākeke featuring dozens of vendors from 3 to 9 p.m.; and entertainment tonight with Kulāiwi at 6 p.m., and Kalani Pe‘a featuring Hālau Ke‘alakahinano o Puna at 7 p.m.

The event is presented by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, in partnership with the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority and the Hawai‘i Community Foundation at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows. The celebration of music, culture, and community supports Maui’s resilient spirit and coincides with the Maui Invitational college basketball tournament. This free event is open to the public and runs through Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024.

This festival will host free-live performances featuring Maui artists and a mākeke – market place – sprawled across the resort’s grounds featuring 25 Maui based vendors. The marketplace will also features Hawai‘i brands, offering access for Maui’s fashionistas. Hawai‘i fashion giants Sig Zane Designs, Kahulale‘a and Kaulua‘e will feature some of their fashions at the three day market place.

With over 75 years of service in Hawai‘i, United Airlines is giving away four roundtrip tickets:

Two First Cabin roundtrip certificates that are valid for travel to/from/between the Continental United States, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Canada, Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.

Two Polaris Cabin roundtrip certificates that are valid for travel to/from the Continental United States to Europe, Hawai‘i, Canada, Alaska, Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Potential recipients of either of the prizes must be present for details and to win.

For more information, visit: www.hawaiiancouncil.org/lahainafestival



















Lahaina Festival Mākeke

Marketplace (Pop-Up Mākeke)

Open daily (Nov. 24-26) from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the grounds of the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, this marketplace showcases locally crafted goods, including handmade items, specialty foods, snacks, and artisanal products. Celebrate and support Hawai‘i’s small businesses while discovering unique treasures crafted by local artisans.

Maui Vendors

KKD Designs Website Instagram

Akalei Designs Website Instagram

West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply Website Instagram

Unconquered Hawai‘i Website Instagram

Lahaina Jewelry Inc. Instagram

Kulanakini & Pulelehua Boutique Instagram

808 Laser Creations Website Instagram

Let’s Go Kiddo Website Instagram

Palapala Designs Website Instagram

A Maui Day Website Instagram

Happy Hugs Hawai‘i & Gracee Studios Website

Endless Tropical Website Instagram

Makali‘i Printing Website Instagram

Kahele Maui Website Instagram

Maui Cocktail Kits Instagram

More Amore Jewels Website

Maui Swan Designs Website Instagram

Cassie Pali Website Instagram

Cymz Sweet Kre8tionz Website Instagram

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawai‘i Island Vendors

Sig Zane Designs Website Instagram

Kaulua‘e Website Instagram

O‘ahu Vendor

Lahaina Festival Concert Series at The Branches

Starting each evening at 6 p.m. at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalow’s new outdoor gathering oasis called The Branches, an open-air courtyard surrounded by newly remodeled bungalows, this concert series features top Hawaiian musicians and captivating hula performances under the stars. Each night offers a fresh lineup of Hawai‘i’s finest talent, creating an unforgettable cultural experience.

Lahaina Festival Concert Schedule

Monday, Nov. 25 6 p.m. | Kulāiwi 7 p.m. | Kalani Pe‘a featuring Hālau Ke‘alakahinano o Puna

Tuesday, Nov. 26 6 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. | Maui Divas (Nāpua Silva, Raiatea Helm, Amy Hānaiali‘i Gilliom) 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Encore Performance by Maui Divas



Parking and Shuttle Information

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Two Free Shuttle Services

A free shuttle will operate from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24 – Tuesday, Nov. 26. Organizers suggest using the free shuttle service as parking may be limited. Marked by signage, the Lahaina Festival by CNHA Shuttle will have the following pick-up and drop-off points: Sheraton Maui (Group Entrance) Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort (Roadside) Hyatt Regency Maui (Group Entrance) Westin Maui (Group Entrance) The Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows (Front Lobby)

Another free shuttle service will run hourly between Whaler’s Village Shopping Center and the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows.

Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows Parking

Public parking may be available on-site near the tennis courts. Due to anticipated participation, parking may be limited. Please use any of the free shuttle services

“Ensuring our incoming visitors have a chance to support Maui during its recovery is what regenerative tourism is all about. This event will be a fantastic complement to the Maui Invitational,” said Mufi Hannemann, Chairman of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

“This will be a celebration of the enduring spirit of the Maui community,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of CNHA. “We’re bringing together some of Maui’s best—from artisans in our marketplace to our favorite musicians and hālau hula—for a free event that the whole ‘ohana can enjoy while showing support for Maui.”

The Lahaina Festival is generously sponsored by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority and Hawai‘i Community Foundation with support from Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows.

For more information about Lahaina Festival visit www.hawaiiancouncil.org/lahainafestival.