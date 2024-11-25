Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving Awareness Rally, Nov. 27

MPD Traffic Division Lieutenant Kenneth Kihata at the 2023 Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving awareness event (11.22.23) PC: Wendy Osher

The sixth annual Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving Awareness Rally holiday campaign gets underway this Wednesday, Nov. 27. The event begins with a youth sign-waving gathering at 4:30 p.m. at the County Building in Wailuku. That will be followed by an impaired driving checkpoint, made possible with participation from members of the Maui Coalition for Drug-Free Youth, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and family and friends of Hannah Brown.

The event is planned in memory of Hannah Brown, a 19-year-old Maui girl who died in a crash on the Kūihelani Highway on June 23, 2019. She was a passenger in a sedan that was struck by another vehicle traveling in the wrong lane. Alcohol was considered to be a factor in the crash.



The event is a time to come together as a community and celebrate the life of Hannah Brown, as well as all those whose lives were cut short by an impaired driver. “All impaired driving fatalities are preventable. Do something; take care of your loved ones and help us prevent any more senseless deaths on our highways by supporting the 0.05 BAC law,” said Rick Collins, Director for Maui Coalition for Drug-Free Youth and Hawai‘i Alcohol Policy Alliance.

“Our goal is to remind the public of the dangers of impaired driving and to ask everyone to make a wise choice this holiday season: Don’t Drive Impaired,” organizers said.

“We hope that by memorializing Hannah at this event every year, especially as we enter the most dangerous time of the year for driving, people will stop and think before they get behind the wheel. Please remember there are families, like the Browns and too many others on Maui that have had to suffer the senseless and preventable loss of a loved one at the hands of an intoxicated driver. Make the right decision and if you intend to drink this holiday season please do not drink and drive. Working together as a community to address this problem we can make a difference and help save lives,” said Collins.

6th annual Hannah Brown memorial impaired driving awareness rally. PC: event flyer