MADD Hawaiʻi encourages drivers to plan ahead as impaired driving crashes expected to increase over Thanksgiving weekend

“Tie One On For Safety” rid ribbons symbolize a commitment and reminder to make a plan to avoid drinking and driving. They can be picked up at Hele gas stations across the state. File photo (2019) Courtesy

The night before Thanksgiving, often referred to as “Blackout Wednesday,” has become a popular night for socializing and drinking — but it also comes with a higher risk of impaired driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In 2022, 35% of fatal car crashes on Thanksgiving Eve involved drunk drivers, per the administration. During the Thanksgiving holiday, the administration reported 184 fatal traffic crashes that involved drivers with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Hawaiʻi reminds everyone to plan ahead and make safety a priority.

“With both holiday travel and impaired driving on the rise, Thanksgiving is one of the busiest and most dangerous times to be on the road,” said Makena Young, program manager at MADD Hawaiʻi. “To keep the season joyous, it’s essential to arrange a safe ride home before the festivities begin.”

To combat impaired driving incidents, organizers hosted the sixth annual Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving Awareness Rally on Thanksgiving Eve, held in honor of Hannah Brown, a 19-year-old Maui girl who died in a crash on Kūihelani Highway on June 23, 2019. The youth sign-waiving event in Wailuku was followed by an impaired driving checkpoint.

“Thanksgiving should be a time for families to gather, connect and give thanks,” said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. “By planning ahead for a safe ride home, you can help protect not only your loved ones but everyone on the road from impaired driving. Whether it’s designating a sober driver, using a rideshare, or opting for public transportation, making the safe choice has never been easier — and it will save lives.”

MADD Hawaiʻi encourages Thanksgiving hosts to play an active role in keeping everyone safe. By helping guests plan a safe way home or offering them a place to stay, hosts can significantly reduce the risk of impaired driving crashes and make this holiday season safer for all.

MADD Hawaiʻi also offers red ribbons for pickup at Hele gas stations, as part of its Tie One On For Safety campaign. Wearing the ribbon serves as a commitment and reminder to make a plan to avoid drinking and driving. This year’s sponsors are Par Hawaiʻi / Hele and DTRIC Insurance.