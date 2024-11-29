The Salvation Army touches thousands of lives through meal outreach across Hawaiʻi this Thanksgiving



















This Thanksgiving, The Salvation Army served up thousands of meals across Hawaiʻi and Guam through its annual holiday meal outreach events. With support from generous partners and volunteers, The Salvation Army held a series of festive public events and food pantry distributions, and mobilized holiday meal deliveries to local kūpuna and families in need.

Here on Maui, The Salvation Army Kahului Corps and the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College held its Annual Community Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 27 in the Pāʻina Building at the UHMC Main Campus, featuring 800 meals prepared by the UH Maui College Culinary Arts Program at this free, in-person Thanksgiving Celebration.

On The Big Island the Kona Corps in partnership with Papa Kona’s, Cal Kona and Jackie Rey’s hosted a Thanksgiving grab-n-go meal for the community on Thanksgiving day. An additional 500 meals were also delivered to serve kūpuna in the community. Also on, Nov. 28, the Hilo Temple Corps hosted a sit-down Thanksgiving meal event at Aunty Sally’s located at 799 Piʻilani St.; and The Salvation Army Honoka’a Corps delivered 600 boxed meals to neighboring families in need.

On Kauaʻi, The Salvation Army Hanapēpē Corps held an onsite Thanksgiving lunch event on Nov. 27 at its community center. Both dine-in and take-away meal options were available, serving 350 people. Also on Nov. 27, The Salvation Army Līhu’e Corps served up 600 Thanksgiving lunch plates via a drive-thru grab-n-go and walk up grab-n-go for houseless friends at The Kaua‘i War Memorial Convention Hall.

One of the largest of these annual events, the Thanksgiving Day service with The Salvation Army Kauluwela Corps on Oʻahu was held on Nov. 28 at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall through the support of Mayor Blangiardi and the City & County of Honolulu. Mayor Blangiardi, Gov. Josh Green, and The Salvation Army’s Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division Leader, Major Troy Trimmer, carved the ceremonial turkey, presented this year by Captain David Aycock.



























The gathering presented by “Love Beyond Partners” Domino’s Hawai‘i, KSSK Radio and other sponsors, included entertainment from Glenn Medeiros, his daughter, Lyric Medeiros, the Salvation Army Brass Band and more as hundreds of volunteers served up free Thanksgiving meals to 1,675 people in attendance. The festive menu with all the trimmings included: 1,000 pounds of turkey, 500 pounds of stuffing, 200 gallons of gravy, 300 pounds of rice, 125 fresh pineapples, 2,000 dozen dinner rolls, 250 gallons of fruit punch, 40 pounds of coffee, and 250 pumpkin pies.

Also on Oʻahu, The Salvation Army Kāneʻohe Corps hosted its onsite holiday Food Pantry on Nov. 19, and offered prepared food boxes. On Nov. 27, the Kroc Center held its 1,000 Blessings Community Thanksgiving Meal Event—including a sit-down lunch program for 400 people, and 700 meals were additionally delivered across the west O‘ahu community.

In Guam, 1,000 meals were served at Chamorro Village on Thanksgiving day. Both dine-in and take-away meal options were available to the community on a first-come, first-served basis.

For those in need of receiving services, or to learn more about the many opportunities to give, volunteer, sponsor, or partner this holiday season and beyond across the communities served by The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division, visit hawaii.salvationarmy.org to connect with neighborhood resources and the nearest Corps.