Maui News
Update: Holiday Bingo Blast to be featured at Kaunoa Clubhouse on Dec. 17
A
A
A
Kaunoa Senior Service’s Holiday Bingo Blast will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Kaunoa Clubhouse in the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall. The Kaunoa Clubhouse will be open from 9 a.m. to noon for those ages 55 years and older. Refreshments will be provided.
To register, call 808-270-7308 and select option 3. To sign up to receive Kaunoa’s newsletter, visit http://mauicounty.gov/thebestyears.
Kaunoa Senior Services is a division of the County of Maui Department of Human Concerns.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments