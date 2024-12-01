Update: Holiday Bingo Blast to be featured at Kaunoa Clubhouse on Dec. 17

Kaunoa Senior Service’s Holiday Bingo Blast will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Kaunoa Clubhouse in the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall. The Kaunoa Clubhouse will be open from 9 a.m. to noon for those ages 55 years and older. Refreshments will be provided.

To register, call 808-270-7308 and select option 3. To sign up to receive Kaunoa’s newsletter, visit http://mauicounty.gov/thebestyears.

Kaunoa Senior Services is a division of the County of Maui Department of Human Concerns.