Maui Surf Forecast for December 03, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 8-12 10-15 12-16 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:27 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 04:17 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 11:10 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:13 PM HST. Sunrise 6:47 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of northwest swells generated by a complex gale low system south of the Aleutian Islands will keep surf elevated along north and west facing shores throughout the week. A moderate, medium-period northwest (320-330 degree) swell is running a bit behind guidance, so now expecting it to fill in later this evening through tonight and peak late Tuesday morning. A second, similarly- sized, but slightly longer-period northwest swell is expected to overlap on Tuesday morning. Surf heights are anticipated to peak at or just above advisory levels Tuesday then hold just below advisory levels through Wednesday. A couple of larger northwest swells (310-330 degree) may boost surf well above advisory levels Thursday into Friday. The compounding swells would also likely elevate significant wave heights above small craft thresholds of 10 feet during this time.

An out-of-season, long-period, small south swell will peak today, generating near summertime average surf along south facing shores. then slowly trend down through Wednesday. The next small, long-period south swell is expected slowly fill in during the second half of the week and peak over the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through much of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.