New crop highlight at Maui Visitors Bureauʻs December Canoe Crop Corner at Wailuku First Friday

Niu will be the crop featured at Maui Visitors & Convention Bureau’s Canoe Crop Corner this month. PC: MVCB

A third Canoe Crop Corner will take place at the upcoming Wailuku First Friday. The event is touted as a rare opportunity to learn about Maui’s agricultural traditions and experience firsthand the tastes and stories behind vital canoe crops.

A cultural advisor and chef will continue to showcase the flavors of Hawai’i’s ancient canoe crops. The featured crop this month is niu—one of the plants brought to the islands by early Polynesian voyagers.

This interactive event will feature tasting, a cultural demonstration and engaging storytelling that connects Maui’s food culture to its historical roots.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

December highlights include:

Cultural advisors Uʻi Kahue & Mario Siatris with Maui Grown 808 talk story and demonstration about the history and cultural significance of niu

Ryan Burden with Coconut Information Farm & Cooking School serving up free samples of their renowned Coconut Noodles and demonstrating coconut processing techniques. In addition, there will be sparkling coconut water on tap available by the glass.

The third Canoe Crop Corner is sponsored by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, Coconut Information Farm & Cooking School and Maui Grown 808.

To participate, visit Wailuku First Friday this Friday, Dec. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. The Canoe Crop Corner will be located on the first floor of Wailuku Garage, 30 N. Church St., Wailuku.