HUI Kitchen opens at The Historic Wailuku Inn

HUI Kitchen in photos. Pictured (Left-Right) Top Row: Hui Musubi by chef Justin Cantere, Plate Lunch by chef Justin Cantere. Bottom Row: Historic Wailuku Inn, Pathway to HUI Kitchen. PC: Cyrus Perry Photography

A new lunch spot has opened at The Historic Wailuku Inn, a century-old bed and breakfast in the heart of Wailuku town.

HUI Kitchen, led by chef Justin Cantere, offers a vibrant blend of island and local flavors. After a decade honing his craft under Maui’s celebrated chef Sheldon Simeon, Cantere embarked on his own to create a dining experience that pays tribute to the culinary heritage of Maui.

HUI Kitchen is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., serving lunch exclusively. The restaurant welcomes both Inn guests and locals, with no reservations required.

The menu showcases Maui’s local produce and fresh catch from nearby waters. Dishes are infused with the bold flavors of Hawaiian cuisine, incorporating ingredients like taro, ʻulu (breadfruit) and fresh herbs.

HUI Kitchen Menu: Short and Sweet

Starters include Hui Musubi, a modern take on a Hawaiian classic, featuring sushi rice topped with braised Spam, sweet soy, nori, and a zesty dynamite sauce, complemented by fried garlic, crunchy cabbage, and green onions—perfect for two to share. Another standout is the weekly Poke of the Week, where fresh catch selections are paired with wakame salad, rice, and chef-inspired poke seasonings.

Plate lunches include hearty options like the Kalbi Short Ribs, served with rice and mac salad, featuring braised short ribs glazed with miso chili, paired with kimchi corn and crunchy cabbage. The Ahi Katsu offers a locally caught, panko-battered fish with a wasabi butter sauce, accompanied by fresh greens, pickled ginger, and classic sides.

Diners seeking a twist on comfort food will appreciate the Fish and Chips Chef’s Special, a beer-battered fish of the day with house-made tzatziki tartar sauce, or the Tuna Melt, made with garlic aioli, sharp cheddar, and alfalfa sprouts on sourdough. For meat lovers, the Patty Melt, featuring Maui grass-fed beef, bacon, and caramelized onions on sourdough, is a must-try. For a lighter option, the Hui Salad combines local greens with vibrant toppings like li hing mui pineapple and goat cheese, dressed in a tangy vinaigrette.

Gluten free bread is available on all sandwiches.

Learn more at huikitchenmaui.com or by visiting the location at 2199 Kahoʻokele St. in Wailuku.