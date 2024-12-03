Kimié Miner dedicates ‘Christmas in Hawai‘i’ broadcast to Maui community

“Christmas in Hawai‘i with Kimié Miner & Friends” will be streamed live on Friday, Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m. Flyer courtesy

GRAMMY-nominated artist Kimié Miner is shining a light on Maui’s strength and spirit through “Christmas in Hawai‘i with Kimié Miner & Friends,” an Emmy-nominated celebration of aloha and music. Dedicated to Maui, this year’s event aims to bring hope and joy, especially in the wake of the 2023 wildfires.

The holiday premier features Kimié Miner performing songs from her Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning album “Christmas in Hawai‘i,” alongside Kalikimaka classics.

The concert will premier on KHNL & K5 on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. HST. Hana hou programming continues to broadcast through Dec. 28.

Viewers of the upcoming broadcast will be encouraged to support the House Maui Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, a program aimed at providing long-term housing solutions for Maui families.

The live “Gift of Mele” concert took place on Friday, Nov. 29, at 5:30 p.m. at the International Market Place in Waikīkī, and featured mentees of Haku Collective’s recent MeleCraft Bootcamp in Lahaina.

“We’re excited to carry on this cherished tradition with Haku Collective, supporting Hawai‘i’s artists and community,” said Malia Zannoni, director of marketing at International Market Place. “The Gift of Mele holiday concert, now in its fifth year, is a celebration of aloha that truly captures the spirit of the season.”

The concert includes performances by:

Puamana – The beloved Hawaiian music group founded by Irmgard Farden Aluli, known for their heartfelt melodies and harmonies that evoke Hawai‘i’s beauty and aloha.

Imua Garza – Grammy-nominated Producer, multi-Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner, renowned producer and engineer, and member of the musical groups 'Opihi Pickers and Zeo Worship.

Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniākea – Award-winning hula hālau under the direction of Kumu Hula, Kapua Dalire-Moe.

Haku Collectiveʻs Artist to Watch – Featuring Jordan Soon, an emerging local talent from Maui and past MeleCraft mentee who represents the next wave of local music and what Hawaiʻi sounds like today. Lahaina Mentees from Kimie's Melecraft Mentorship will also be featured.

Kimié Miner with Lahaina mentees at Haku Collective’s recent MeleCraft Bootcamp. Courtesy photo

“Christmas is a time to reflect on what matters most—our ‘ohana. It’s in the smiles of our keiki and kūpuna, the mele we sing together, the ‘ono grinds we share, and our community, especially those who we need to mālama,” said Kimié Miner. “The holidays can be tender for those grieving, but they also invite us to intentionally seek Hope and Joy. I wrote my Christmas album during the pandemic, when we were all separated, longing for the comfort and magic of togetherness. It was a reminder that even through hardship, joy is within reach. I sing these songs to hold onto that truth and share it with my keiki, our Maui ‘ohana, and beyond—keeping Maui close in our hearts and Maui Strong.”

Tune in to KHNL and K5 on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. HST to catch the holiday premier.