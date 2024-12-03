Maui Surf Forecast for December 04, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-15
|10-15
|10-14
|10-14
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly cloudy.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northwest winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Several pulses of NW swells are expected this week. Although most of the swell energy will be in the shorter-period 12-14 second bands, resultant surf is expected to be near or above High Surf Advisory levels along exposed N and W facing shores at times. Another NW swell Thursday into Friday will likely produce advisory level on Friday. This swell will be followed by another pulse out of the NNW on Saturday.
An out of season long-period S swell is currently producing surf near summertime averages along S facing shores. This current south swell should gradually decline through Thursday. Another long-period S swell is expected by this weekend, but it will likely be a little smaller than the current swell.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com