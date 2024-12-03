Maui Surf Forecast for December 04, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 10-15 10-14 10-14 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:02 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 05:00 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northwest winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 12:13 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:40 PM HST. Sunrise 6:48 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Several pulses of NW swells are expected this week. Although most of the swell energy will be in the shorter-period 12-14 second bands, resultant surf is expected to be near or above High Surf Advisory levels along exposed N and W facing shores at times. Another NW swell Thursday into Friday will likely produce advisory level on Friday. This swell will be followed by another pulse out of the NNW on Saturday.

An out of season long-period S swell is currently producing surf near summertime averages along S facing shores. This current south swell should gradually decline through Thursday. Another long-period S swell is expected by this weekend, but it will likely be a little smaller than the current swell.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.